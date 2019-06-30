Katie Holmes Looks Ethereal In White Dress While Visiting The Lion King & Jungle Festival In Paris

Katie Holmes looked ecstatic and gorgeous in Instagram pics that showed her hanging out at Disneyland in Paris to celebrate the opening of The Lion King and Jungle Festival on June 30.

Katie Holmes, 40, had a busy and fun weekend! The actress was all smiles when she attended Disneyland’s opening of The Lion King and Jungle Festival in Paris on June 30 and she took to her Instagram to share some amazing pics from the event. In one pic, Katie, who wore a beautiful lacy white dress to the opening, can be seen from the back looking out over at the magical Disneyland castle, and in the second, she’s sharing a fun-loving moment with Mickey Mouse. “Thank you Disneyland Paris for having me for the Lion King & Jungle book festival opening. Such a dream and an amazing moment.

#disneylandparis #DisneyWildFestival#LionKing,” Katie captioned one of her pics.

Once Katie posted her memorable photos from the Disney event, her fans left some positive comments. “Princess Katie,” one follower wrote. “You are beautiful and I love that dress!” another commented. “Katie, it’s like a fairytale — you look great. It’s a wonderful life,” a third follower gushed.

When Katie’s not attending fun events like her latest outing, she’s spending time with her 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. The close mother and daughter are often seen on outings in and around New York and always look adorable together! One of their most recent outings was a stroll in the rain while getting coffee on June 21.

Since Katie is usually a private person, it’s great to see her occasional social media photos. We can’t wait to see what else she gets up to this summer!