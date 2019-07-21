Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise bravely were out and about in New York City on Saturday amidst the city’s sweltering heat wave.

Looks like the intense heat is no problem for Katie Holmes, 40, and Suri Cruise, 13! While many New Yorkers opted to stay inside during the “feels like” temperatures shooting above 100 degrees yesterday, Katie and her daughter shopped around the trendy downtown SoHo district in Manhattan.

Katie rocked a black top with drawstring straps and loose, flowing and flared low-rise jean pants. She held up her jeans with a thin white belt and draped a circular cross-body bag around her. Katie had her hair up, rocked big-framed black sunglasses, and walked around in brown sandals.

The mom accessorized her looked with layered gold necklaces, which popped against her tan skin. She also wore a gold bracelet.

Young Suri looked gorgeous in a yellow frilly dress. She held a colorful handbag and wore floral pink sneakers. Suri wore her hair down, and looked just like her mother on their day out in the city.

At one point, Katie hailed a taxi for her and her daughter while she held a black bag, presumably with new purchases inside. Katie and Suri have proved that they don’t mind NYC’s sometimes unpleasant weather – the two grabbed some coffee out in the rain a few weeks ago, as well.

We’re glad it looks like Katie and Suri had a great day, despite the awful heat. We loved their cute summer looks and can’t wait to see more fashion from them the rest of the summer!