See Pics
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes Stuns In Crop Top While Braving The NYC Heat With Daughter Suri, 13 – Pics

Katie-Holmes-Stuns-In-Crop-Top-While-Braving-The-NYC-Heat-With-Daughter-Suri-13-ftr
MEGA
Katie Holmes and Suri CruiseReception Celebrating a Special New York Screening of "LONG STRANGE TRIP" Hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri braved the brutal heatwave while shopping and hailing a taxi. Katie showed off her midriff as she was spotted shopping for earrings and other things in Chinatown, while later Suri and Katie both hailed for a cab in Manhattan's Downtown area. 20 Jul 2019 Pictured: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA470034_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN FRANCE, GERMANY, POLAND ** New York, NY - Katie Holmes gets her feet wet jumping on a puddle while going out for breakfast with daughter Suri.Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri CruiseBACKGRID USA 21 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Skyler2018 / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Katie Holmes and daughter, Suri Cruise enjoy the nice weather as they take a stroll in New York, NY.Pictured: Katie Holmes and Suri CruiseRef: SPL5019809 010918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise bravely were out and about in New York City on Saturday amidst the city’s sweltering heat wave.

Looks like the intense heat is no problem for Katie Holmes, 40, and Suri Cruise, 13! While many New Yorkers opted to stay inside during the “feels like” temperatures shooting above 100 degrees yesterday, Katie and her daughter shopped around the trendy downtown SoHo district in Manhattan.

Katie rocked a black top with drawstring straps and loose, flowing and flared low-rise jean pants. She held up her jeans with a thin white belt and draped a circular cross-body bag around her. Katie had her hair up, rocked big-framed black sunglasses, and walked around in brown sandals.

The mom accessorized her looked with layered gold necklaces, which popped against her tan skin. She also wore a gold bracelet.

MEGA

Young Suri looked gorgeous in a yellow frilly dress. She held a colorful handbag and wore floral pink sneakers. Suri wore her hair down, and looked just like her mother on their day out in the city.

MEGA

At one point, Katie hailed a taxi for her and her daughter while she held a black bag, presumably with new purchases inside. Katie and Suri have proved that they don’t mind NYC’s sometimes unpleasant weather – the two grabbed some coffee out in the rain a few weeks ago, as well.

We’re glad it looks like Katie and Suri had a great day, despite the awful heat. We loved their cute summer looks and can’t wait to see more fashion from them the rest of the summer!