With her two boys by her side, Disneyland was truly the ‘happiest place on Earth’ for Britney Spears. The pop princess took her sins, Sean and Jayden, for a fun-filled trip and it’s incredible to see how old they are now!

Call it a homecoming for one former member of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. “Great time at Disneyland today, but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on Splash Mountain!” Britney Spears, 37, said on Aug. 4. In her Instagram post — which featured her posing with her boys, Sean Preston Federline, 13, and Jayden Federline, 12 – Britney had the biggest smile on her face. “Geeez …. anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever… so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!” Chalk this rare family photo up to some pure Disney magic.

Britney also included a video of the three of them boarding a ride, and the clip was sped up that it sounded as if they were Chip and Dale’s long lost cousins. She also shared a picture of her boys having a meal at the theme park, and it’s really hard to believe that Britney Spears’ kids are so grown up. It seems as if just yesterday, she was side-by-side with Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, and JC Chasez on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Now, she’s a mom of two boys, one of which is a teenager!

This Disneyland vacation comes after Sean’s 8th-grade graduation. Britney’s oldest graduated from a private Christian school in Los Angeles on May 29. Naturally, there was nothing that could stop her from being there for her baby. She and Jayden, who also attends the same school, were there to support Sean. On the same day of the graduation, the “Toxic” singer shared a snap from a family meal. “Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays. The boys are bigger than me now!!!!!”

Oh, let’s be honest – very few people will ever be “bigger” than Britney Spears. And nothing will be “bigger” than the love Brit has for her boys. “You are my masterpieces,” she wrote in an open letter that was published in Time back in 2016. “From the day I saw the most precious eyes, I believed in miracles to the core. Such a gift God has given me, exploring in your beautiful worlds every day. I pray as a mother I teach you strength and passion to carry through the struggles in the world. Most battles will always be won on your knees. I pray you find your dreams.”

“Always believe in yourself and know anything is possible. I pray dreaming awakens your soul to limitless possibilities. I hope the most precious mysteries of life stay with you always and you are never ashamed of how bright your light truly is,” she added.