Britney Spears: How Focusing On Her Father & Family Made Her Realize She Wants More Kids

Why stop at two? Britney Spears already has 12 and 13-year-old sons, but the singer is thinking about growing her brood, a source says. Here’s what we know!

What’s next for Britney Spears, 37, after the iconic singer canceled her Britney: Domination Las Vegas show in the face of her dad’s hospitalization? Jamie Spears, 66, suffered a spontaneous colon rupture, and Britney decided to put her “family first” after his near-death experience — and it sounds like she may be setting her sights on a different next step. She allegedly wants a baby with her S.O. Sam Asghari, 25! “Britney would really love to have more children, and she has expressed very much wanting to do that sooner rather than later,” a source told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s so happy with boyfriend Sam and would love to have a baby with him. Her father’s health really made her take a step back and figure out what’s important.”

That being said, there’s more to her break and alleged baby plans than her father’s health scare. “She’s really taking some time to figure out what she wants out of life, and right now it seems like she just has no desire to perform and all her focus is on her family, including adding to her own,” the insider added. “Her Planet Hollywood residency burned her out more than she though. She wasn’t ready to have a grueling schedule like that again so soon, and honestly she isn’t sure she’ll be ready again. It was a lot. Britney absolutely loves her fans and performing, but she also loves being a mom and knows she’s getting older.”

Recall the singer already shares two sons with her ex Kevin Federline, 40 — Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12. When the boys celebrated their birthdays in September, Britney wrote in an Instagram tribute, “I’m so grateful for my wonderful boys!!! I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Whether she and her kids are on a hike or out to dinner, the trio always looks like they’re having a blast, and it’d be amazing to see her with more babies in her brood.

