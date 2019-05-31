Britney Spears Attends Son Preston’s 8th Grade Graduation Amidst Family Drama

Britney Spears’ son Preston is all grown up! The 13-year-old just graduated from 8th grade, and Britney was there to celebrate.

Britney Spears is one proud mama. Her eldest son, Preston Federline, just reached a major milestone: he graduated 8th grade and is heading to high school! Britney was present while the 13-year-old graduated from a private Christian school in Los Angeles on May 29, which was “held down the road” from the school at a community church, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Us Weekly. Her 12-year-old son, Jayden Federline, goes to the same school and is due to graduate next year. Britney’s outing comes amidst her dire drama with her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears.

Following Jamie’s near-fatal health scare and subsequent health issues, as well as her voluntary stay in a mental health facility, Britney wants to end her conservatorship. Jamie famously became her court-appointed conservator in February 2008, following her very public breakdown and divorce from her sons’ father, Kevin Federline. Lynne is currently petitioning the court to move the conservatorship to herself, and get access to Britney’s medical records, while Jamie continues to suffer following his 2018 surgery. Britney believes that after 11 years it’s time to be freed from her parents’ control altogether.

The situation isn’t hostile, though. A source close to the “Work B**CH” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “Lynne and Jamie are continuing to put Britney‘s interest at the forefront of getting her better. They’re not battling at all. Lynne loves her daughter and wants to be involved in her health, and that’s why she’s trying to get access to Britney‘s medical records. And, Jamie welcomes this completely.” Britney still has the same custody schedule with Kevin, the source added. While her ex-husband has sole custody of Preston and Jayden, they are frequently with Britney. In fact, she posted on Instagram the day of Preston’s graduation that they go out to eat together every Sunday!