Echosmith Drummer, 20, Apologizes For Instagram Messages To Travis Barker’s 13-Year-Old Daughter

Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota has issued an apology to Travis Barker, claiming he didn’t know his daughter Alabama was 13 when he sent her party invites and complimented her looks.

Graham Sierota is finally speaking out after Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 43, called the 20-year-old Echosmith drummer “predatory” for sliding into his 13-year-old daughter Alabama‘s Instagram messages. Earlier this week the teen shared now deleted DM’s where he complimented her looks and invited her to a barbecue, despite Alabama repeatedly telling him she was a minor. “I had invited Alabama to my parents’ big family BBQ along with many other people, and it wasn’t until she responded that I realized her age at which point I apologized to her,” Graham told The Blast on Aug. 1.

He added that “I’m really sorry and feel very badly about this. I didn’t realize she was a minor and assumed she was my age. I made a careless mistake and this is a big lesson for me. I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad Travis, and her family.” Earlier in the day Travis told the site. “When I found out a 20-year-old man was trying to get in touch with my 13-year-old daughter by filling her Instagram messages with party invites and compliments I was disgusted. That’s predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or ok about it at all.”

The Blast had published aspiring musician Alabama’s now deleted screenshots of messages from Graham. One dated back to 2016 when he told the then 10-year-old, “By the way I’m Graham from Echosmith and I think ur beautiful.” On July 12 he invited her to the BBQ and she responded, “Ur like 40.” He wrote back, “I just wanted to say i really like ur music and sorry for messaging and I’m 20.” Alabama again reminded him, “Ok but u understand I’m a child?” In another screengrab, Alabama tagged Echosmith and wrote, “Hey guys! So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I’m a 13 year old girl and he is 21/20 super creepy.”