Vinny Guadagnino Explains Exactly What He Eats & When He Works Out For His Sexy 6 Pack

After revealing that he has lost 50 pounds, Vinny is explaining exactly what he eats and how often he hits the gym for his sexy body.

Vinny Guadagnino, 31, looks hotter than ever thanks to the Keto Diet. On July 30, he took to his Instagram, @KetoGuido, to explain how he stays on track. “I eat mostly natural FAT from plants and animals, moderate protein, very little sugar and carbs besides greens,” Vinny wrote.

“I intermittent fast (eat between 12-8), and consistently do moderate workouts (in morning on empty stomach) 6 days a week with both weights, body weight,and cardio. I try to get good sleep during the week, drink water, and leave one or 2 days a week to drink a little alcohol (vodka soda) and have fun. Some times I have a cheat meal once a week and sometimes I don’t depending on what’s going on in my life. This is not carved in stone and changes a bit due to life events, work, etc but I try to stick to this #ketoguido way of life as close as possible. #cleannotlean #notabodybuilder.”

Both Keto and Intermittent fasting is very popular with celebs, like Brooke Burke, Kourtney Kardashian and Jenna Jameson. Vinny posed a super sexy shirtless photo along with that explanation on July 30 — he looks good!

On his Instagram, he lets fans in on what he eats on a daily basis. Recently, he’s been indulging on lamp chops, lobster, grilled peppers and onions, and cheeseburgers (no buns, of course). A typical breakfast is bacon, eggs and avocado. For lunch, he’ll do a double protein poke bowl without rice. To satisfy a sweet tooth, Vinny recommends a square of the Lindt Excellence 90% Cocoa Supreme Dark chocolate bar. It’s incredibly rich, and you don’t need much to curb that craving!