‘The Bachelorette’ Live Blog: Hannah Sends [SPOILER] Home & Goes On Her Final 2 Dates

A fan-favorite is sent home during part one of ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, and Hannah is left torn as her time winds down with her final two guys.

The July 29 episode of The Bachelorette begins with the final three rose ceremony after Luke Parker’s elimination. Hannah Brown has to choose who to send home between Peter Weber, Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. She gives her first rose to Jed, and the second to Tyler, which means Peter is eliminated. Obviously, he’s devastated, and Hannah is in tears as she pins the final rose on Tyler’s chest.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!