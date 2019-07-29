Live Blog
Hollywood Life

‘The Bachelorette’ Live Blog: Hannah Sends [SPOILER] Home & Goes On Her Final 2 Dates

hannah brown
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 2" - America watched live on Monday night as a heartbroken Hannah said goodbye to one more man. Now, she must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey on night two of the two-night, live special season finale event on "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-10:01p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mark Bourdillon) HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season Finale Part 2" - America watched live on Monday night as a heartbroken Hannah said goodbye to one more man. Now, she must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey on night two of the two-night, live special season finale event on "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-10:01p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mark Bourdillon) HANNAH BROWN
THE BACHELORETTE - "1503" - Eight men get the surprise of their life as husband and wife actors Jason Biggs ("American Pie" movies, "Orange Is the New Black") and Jenny Mollen (TV series "Angel" and "Crash") take them to a birthing class with hilarious results. Which one of Hannah's suitors will endure the experience of simulating childbirth? The Bachelorette gets a real-life health scare and one bachelor comes to her rescue. In return, she rewards him with a private concert by Danish pop and soul band Lukas Graham, performing their hit, "Love Someone." Hannah brings another group of men on a professional photo shoot where they are shocked to find that they are posing with professional models-who are adorable animals. The curious Bachelorette once again employs Demi to share with her what the men do when she is not around, reminiscent of the new Illumination Entertainment film from the creators of "Despicable Me," "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Will the guys pass Demi's test? And later, will one man spin out of control and out of Hannah's life? The men battle to get a rose, whatever it takes, on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, MAY 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor) LUKE P., HANNAH BROWN View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Senior Editor

A fan-favorite is sent home during part one of ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, and Hannah is left torn as her time winds down with her final two guys.

The July 29 episode of The Bachelorette begins with the final three rose ceremony after Luke Parker’s elimination. Hannah Brown has to choose who to send home between Peter Weber, Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. She gives her first rose to Jed, and the second to Tyler, which means Peter is eliminated. Obviously, he’s devastated, and Hannah is in tears as she pins the final rose on Tyler’s chest.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!