Jake Paul Gets Into A Fight Mere Seconds After Marrying Tana Mongeau — Watch As All Hell Breaks Loose

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's giant wedding extravaganza at the infamous Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas. The YouTuber's met in late April, then right after the two got engaged at Mongeau's 21st birthday party making it announced at the video convention VidCon. Paul gifted her with a $124,000 Mercedes G Wagon and the ring the diamond-encrusted ring the couple got engaged with is fake and it reportedly retails for $125. Their ceremony was held at the Graffiti Mansion, that often gets spray painted to promote things like the ever popular brand "Supreme". The event, as well as the after party held at a separate location called the "Sugar Factory", was filmed by MTV and aired for YouTube.
It wouldn’t be a Jake Paul wedding without some drama. Right as he was about to kiss his new bride, Tana Mongeau, the YouTube star got into a fistfight after a random guy threw a drink!

While some have called Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s wedding fake, the fists that were flying immediately after they tied the knot in Vegas certainly looked real. Literally, right after Jake, 22, and Tana, 21, were declared husband and wife (but right before they could seal the deal with a kiss) on July 28, an unknown man in a red shirt supposedly threw a glass of champagne at Jake. The YouTube star was visibly upset at the interruption, and the officiant, Team 10 member Arman Izadi, charged the wedding crasher. As the alleged champagne chucker was being dragged out, another guest threw a few fists, giving the man in red an unconventional wedding memento: a concussion!

“Someone just threw a glass of champagne at jake and I at the f**king altar holy f**k HAAHAHAHAHAHA,” Tana tweeted afterward, showing that she had a sense of humor of having it “rain on her wedding day” (sorta.)“Jana don’t need no press. Wow. just married. honestly made it better…. to slow dance while they scream. i love you @jakepaul.” Jake only had one response to the whole affair: “wtf.”

After the wedding, cooler heads prevailed in the 108-degree heat, Jake and Tana finally got a chance to kiss. Jake was also given a moment to fully take in his new wife. “Look at her go,” he said EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife while admiring Tana. When asked how he was going to recover from the wedding brawl, Jake told us he was going to use “shots and [air conditioning].” Good plan. Considering the temperature in Las Vegas, no wonder Jake was feeling the heat (though, it appears the one thing he wasn’t sweating was the dude crashing his wedding.)

When asked about the job that Arman did officiating the wedding, Jake told HollywoodLife that he thought his friend did a “10 out of 10.” Jake praised Arman  and said that “the moments he reference(d), that was the dope part.” Perhaps the dopest part – and the reason why Jake couldn’t keep his eyes off of her – was Tana’s dress. The YouTube star walked down the aisle wearing a tight strapless white bodice with lace detailing. While Jake looked dapper in a white tuxedo, the spotlight belonged to Tana and Tana alone. No one – not even a hater throwing champagne – was going to ruin her big day. Congratulations to the couple!