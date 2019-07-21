YouTube Star Amanda Cerny Doesn’t Think Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul’s Relationship Will Last

Even fellow YouTube stars are skeptical of Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s engagement. Amanda Cerny says she doesn’t think their romance is real and they’re doing it for clout.

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau‘s dating to engagement happened so fast that many fans weren’t sure if they were really in love or just trying to prank everyone. Count fellow YouTube sensation Amanda Cerny in the latter category. We caught up to the hilarious cutie at the Siwear Sunglasses by Hrush Achemyan event in downtown Los Angeles and got her thoughts on it. “I don’t think it’s real! I love Jake and their whole situation. I think they’re smart for clout. Maybe there’s love there that I just don’t know about, but that’s a big question mark,” Amanda, 28, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tana, 21, started dating Jake, 22, just a few months after getting out of a throuple with Bella Thorne, 21, and Mod Sun, 32., in February. She and Jake went to Las Vegas for the weekend ahead of her 21st birthday on June 24, and he seemed to propose to her in a series of Instagram stories. A cake was brought out with “Will you marry me” written on it and in the next video Tana showed off a massive diamond ring on her hand and she wrote “I’m engaged @jakepaul” on it. The next day she tweeted, “ITS MY 21ST BDAY AND IM ENGAGED HOLY SH*T i just woke up i’m sober omg what is going on” on June 24.

Fans seemed to think that the pair was just trying to get attention and couldn’t tell whether or not they were being played following the “engagement.” A woman named Emily tweeted “I honest to god cannot tell if anything tana mongeau does is real or fake and now she’s engaged to jake Paul so I’m even more confused about her life,” while a user named Kristen wrote, “GODDAMN IF SOMEONE DOESNT TELL ME IF TANA AND JAKE ARE REAL IM GONNA SCREAM! Is the relationship real? Is the engagement real? Am i being punked?”

We’ve has learned EXCLUSIVELY a wedding is coming up, as its being planned by their friend Izadi, who is known for his Graffiti Mansion in Sin City and the nuptials will happen in Las Vegas. He even took to Instagram to ask for sponsors for the event. The wedding will reportedly filmed for her upcoming MTV show, which is centered around her milestone birthday and the events leading up to the big day.