Jake Paul & Tana Mongeau’s Wedding Plans Revealed: When & Where They’re ‘Tying’ The Knot

Here comes the bride! No, seriously! HL has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul’s wedding date is set & it’s sooner than you think!

It’s a big week for Tana Mongeau! She turned 21, she got engaged and, apparently, she’s also tying the knot! That’s right! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau will reportedly have a wild wedding this Friday, June 28, in Las Vegas. A source close to the couple revealed that the big event is being planned by their friend Izadi, who is known for his Graffiti Mansion in Sin City. He even took to Instagram to call for sponsors for the nuptials. Jake and Tana’s wedding will reportedly be filmed for her upcoming MTV show, which is centered around her milestone birthday and the events leading up to the big day.

The couple, lovingly known by their fans as ‘Jana,’ were engaged in the wee hours of June 25th while celebrating Tana’s 21st birthday rager in Las Vegas. Jake surprised his wife-to-be with a big cake that said “Will you marry me, Tana?” and a sparkling prop diamond ring. “JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” Tana tweeted out on Monday morning, writing in a separate message an hour later, “I’m……. Engaged………………” In addition to the ring, the controversial YouTuber gifted Tana the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV she has wanted. “Never give up on your dreams, kids. THANK U BABY,” the soon-to-be MTV star captioned the pic of herself in Jake’s arms in front of the car, adorned with a red bow.

The pair started making vlogs about their relationship about a month ago, and both continue to swear to their followers that their love is real, and this is not just for clout. Whether this is all for fun, a la David Dobrick, or legit, Jana’s fans are thrilled. However, someone who isn’t too happy with the situation is Tana’s ex, Bella Thorne, who took to IG in tears.

On Bella’s “Finsta” account, which is her alternative Instagram, the actress was crying in a slideshow of photos with the caption, “When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.” The Famous In Love actress’s sadness over Tana’s engagement happened to catch the YouTuber’s eye, and she commented “omg” on the slideshow. Earlier in the day, Bella took to her regular account to wish Tana a happy birthday with a super cute photo of the two cuddling on a yacht. “Through thick and thin 😭🤧 I love you Tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl,” she wrote. In February, Bella revealed that she and Tana were no longer together after a little over a year of dating.