Bella Thorne Slams Ex GF Tana Mongeau On Twitter, Launching Explosive Fight: ‘You Broke Girl Code’

Bella Thorne & Tana Mongeau may have once been friendly exes, but that is DEFINITELY not the case anymore. The two stars fell into a heated Twitter feud on July 17.

Bella Thorne, 21, split with Tana Mongeau, 21, back in February of 2019, but she’s still airing out her dirty laundry with her ex. The actress took to Twitter with a cryptic message on July 17 and accused Tana of doing her dirty. “Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it,” she wrote in her message. It didn’t take long for Tana to respond to the message with one of her own. “????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me……………….. wtf is this b :/” she quipped back. While it’s not exactly clear what Tana did to break “girl code,” clearly, these two exes are no longer pals.

From there, the heated exchange snowballed into a full-on explosive argument. “U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter,” Bella responded back, but her ex-girlfriend was not having it. “Dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you,” the YouTube star retorted.

As fans know, Bella and Tana were previously in an open relationship alongside rapper Mod Sun, 32. Bella and Thorne were first romantically linked in 2017, but by February of 2019, had called it quits on their relationship. “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” Bella tweeted on Feb. 26. At the time, things seemed completely amicable between the pair. Tana followed up with “I love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.. there’s no negativity at all.” Needless to say — that sentiment has changed since.

dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you — TANA TURNS 21 ON MTV OUT NOW (@tanamongeau) July 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Tana is in the midst of planning her upcoming wedding with her new love, Jake Paul, 22. The two YouTubers are set to wed on July 28, and while the romance was initially thought to be a publicity stunt, they have been pretty convincing as of late. However, her ex Bella isn’t exactly happy about the upcoming nuptials. “Jake needs to sign a prenup,” the actress tweeted on June 24.