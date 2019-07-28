Tana Mongeau’s Wedding Dress: Stuns In Gorgeous Full-Length Gown To Marry Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau has nearly five million subscribers to impress, and she didn’t disappoint her YouTube fans with her amazing wedding dress.

Tana Mongeau, 21, is the queen of the wild mini dress, from her one dollar Moschino piece for the MTV Movie Awards to a sheer piece featuring topless torsos for VidCon. But she had something different in store for her wedding day! To say “I do” to fellow YouTube star Jake Paul, 22, Tana wore a tight strapless white bodice with lace detailing and a sweetheart neckline on July 28. Her skirt featured white sequins that hugged her curves. She wore her blonde hair down and in waves and had a gorgeous lace veil over her locks that went all the way down to the floor.. It was the perfect choice for the official union between vlogging royalty, which took place in Las Vegas.

Tana didn’t have much time to find her wedding dress, and we’re impressed with her choice. Jake just proposed to the blonde at her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas on June 24, and just shy of three weeks later, Jake announced to “save the date” for July 28 during Tana’s VidCon panel in Anaheim, CA!

Before tying the knot with the Team 10 founder, Tana wore another dress — that time, a black mini floral piece — to snap engagement photos with her groom-to-be. But Tana and Jake put their own twist on the usual hand-holding, hug-in-a-flower-field type of pre-wedding pictures. We’re talking an (intentional?) wardrobe malfunction and other poses too raunchy to describe, as seen in pictures which otherwise could’ve been Pinterest-friendly that Tana shared on July 10.

Before all the whirlwind wedding plans, Tana was first linked to Jake after filming a Snapchat video in his bed on April 25. One thing led to another (filming a Mukbang in the same bed together, getting matching tattoos, posing as fake parents — those sorts of things) until Tana ended up with a diamond ring on her finger. Before this YouTube couple happened, Jake was dating Erika Costell, 26, while Tana most famously dated Brad Sousa and Bella Thorne, both 21.