Courteney Cox is living her best summer life! The actress stunned in a tiny black bikini on July 21 & splashed in her pool to beat the heat.

At 55, Courteney Cox has never looked better. The actress shared a fun-loving video from her pool with fans on July 21, and was seen diving into the water while donning a black string bikini. As she emerged from the water, her flat abs and incredibly toned body were hard to ignore. Court looked incredible for her day at the pool and while she may be in her fifties, she truly looked half her age in the video clip! She even had all of the pairings for a perfect summer day at her side, including a fruity cocktail and a chic pair of shades. Court knows how to do summer right!

The best part of all? Courteney took a page out of Missy Elliott’s book with her new video clip. The star shared the footage of her diving in reverse from the way it was originally taken. “Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it….only took me ten years,” she joked in the caption of her clip. She even paired the video with Missy’s “Work It” track. With the perfect background music and her cool video editing skills, Courteney’s famous friends were loving the video clip. “This is epic,” Kaley Cuoco, 33, wrote below the post. “This is great.❤️,” a comment from Busy Philipps, 40, read. “Watched 18 times,” Sarah Paulson, 44, admitted.

Courteney, who just turned 55 last month, has been absolutely living it up this summer. To ring in her b-day on June 15, she once again wowed with her beach body while out with pal Jennifer Aniston, 50. Courteney hit the Cabo San Lucas seashore on June 19, where she put her chiseled abs on display in a halter bikini and low-rise bottoms. It’s safe to say, black is definitely Courteney’s color!

Watch Courteney have some poolside fun, above! Not only has the Friends actress never looked better, but she’s got the perfect throwback summer playlist locked down.