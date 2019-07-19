Despite the heatwave we’ve endured these past few days, some of our favorite stars stepped out in gorgeous outfits & we rounded up the top 10 best dressed celebs of the week.

There were so many fabulous outfits this week from the stars, who stepped out at different events all across the world, and we rounded up the best dressed stars. We have to start with Gigi Hadid, 24, who absolutely slayed it this week in a slew of gorgeous outfits, but our favorite look from the supermodel was definitely her slip dress from the Michael Kors Wonderlust Fragrance Campaign launch party on Tuesday, July 16, in New York City. Gigi looked fabulous in the slinky tan silk Michael Kors Collection Fall 2019 dress, which featured spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The rest of the maxi dress flowed onto Gigi’s toned frame perfectly, while the skirt featured a cool ostrich feather hem, flowing into a pleated skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of brown patent leather pointy-toed boots, a little seashell purse, gold drop earrings, and layered gold necklaces.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, also made it to our best dressed list this week and she also chose to wear a sexy slip dress. Kourtney opted to wear a sexy green Silk Laundry Emerald Silk Slip Dress, which featured a low-cut scoop neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The rest of the silky midi dress was super tight and hugged her petite, toned frame to perfection. The rest of the silk dress flowed out into a tight form-fitting dress that ended a little below her knees, with a slight slits on either side of the hem. The mother-of-three accessorized her sexy slip dress with a pair of nude flip-flop Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, tortoise Gentle Monster Chapssal Cat Eye Sunglasses and a tan Acne Studios Musubi Millie Suede Crossbody Bag.

Serena Williams, 37, also slayed her red carpet style this week when she arrived at the 4th Annual Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 party in Los Angeles on July 18. Not only did Serena rock a gorgeous outfit, she debuted brand new blonde hair. Serena left her new light blonde hair down in gorgeous waves, which she styled with a thick cream tank top, tucked into a high-waisted, skintight tan latex skirt. The body-hugging pencil skirt hugged Serena’s toned frame perfectly, while she put her legs on full display, adding a pair of strappy cream leather heels. Serena accessorized her entire look with a ton of layered gold necklaces and blue diamond medallions, while her makeup was left neutral.

Also in attendance at the party was Olympian, Lindsey Vonn, 34, who looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve black mini dress, bedazzled with crystals. The loose high-neck dress featured a baggy bodice with an insanely plunging neckline that ended at her belly button, while the skirt of the frock was a bit more fitted, and super short, revealing her long, toned legs. Meanwhile, one side of the skirt was longer, flowing into a long train on the side of her leg. Lindsey topped her look off with a pair of black satin peep-toe pumps completely embellished with chunky crystals, and a crystal box clutch.

Some of our fave stars who made it to the best dressed list this week include Karlie Kloss in her white Prada dress and Jessica Alba in her polka dot Caroline Constas Spring 2019 Celeste Maxi Dress.