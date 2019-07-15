Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Slip Dress & 8 More Of Her Hottest Mini Dresses Of Summer

Kourtney Kardashian was out & about in LA on July 13, when she opted to wear a sexy, skintight silk slip dress that hugged her petite frame perfectly.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is always showing off her fabulous figure in a slew of sexy outfits, and that’s exactly what she did when she took her daughter, Penelope, out for some ice cream on Saturday, July 13. Kourtney opted to wear a sexy green Silk Laundry Emerald Silk Slip Dress, which featured a low-cut scoop neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The rest of the silky midi dress was super tight and hugged her petite, toned frame to perfection. The rest of the silk dress flowed out into a tight form-fitting dress that ended a little below her knees, with a slight slits on either side of the hem. The mother-of-three accessorized her sexy slip dress with a pair of nude flip-flop Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, tortoise Gentle Monster Chapssal Cat Eye Sunglasses and a tan Acne Studios Musubi Millie Suede Crossbody Bag.

Lately, Kourtney has been looking super sexy in a slew of hot mini dresses or revealing looks, including her sexy purple mini slip dress that she wore to her friend, Larsa Pippen’s, 45th birthday party at Craig’s in LA on on June 29. Kourtney looked amazing when she rocked a tiny purple Versace Lace Trim Chain Mail Metal Mesh Mini Dress which was super short, showing off her toned legs. She paired the dress with lace-up black Manolo Blahnik Leva Sandals and a black leather Hermes Mini Kelly Bag.

Aside from this sexy look, Kourtney also recently wore a mini dress for the launch party of sister, Kylie Jenner’s, latest cosmetics endeavor – Kylie Skin – on Tuesday, May 21. Kourtney opted for a sparkly mini when she rocked a custom Christian Dior pink rhinestone mosaic dress which was skintight, super short, and completely covered in gems. The bodice of the dress featured an underwire bra top that showed off major cleavage, while the white straps were bedazzled in pink rhinestones to spell out Christian Dior. Kourt paired her sparkly mini with a similar pair of clear PVC Gianvito Rossi Stark Sandals, and a slicked back high ponytail.

We have been loving all of Kourtney’s sexy dresses this summer and we rounded up all of her sexy looks which you can see when you click through the gallery above.