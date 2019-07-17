Kylie Jenner looked red hot when she was out in LA in a sexy two-piece body-hugging outfit featuring a crop top & tight high-waisted leggings.

Kylie Jenner, 21, has been everywhere and back lately, and after returning home from her vacation in Turks and Caicos, she headed to the Nice Guy in LA on July 16. Kylie looked amazing for her night out on the town, when she opted to wear a tiny, bright red off-the-shoulder crop top with matching high-waisted leggings. The ribbed knit top was strapless and super tight, only covering her breasts, while two little sleeves rested on her arms. She paired the crop top with the matching pair of high-waisted ribbed leggings, which were insanely tight and ended at her ankles in frayed hems. Not only were the pants skintight, showing off her curvaceous figure, the top was so short, that her abs were on full display in this look. Kylie accessorized with a pair of bronze bedazzled ankle-strap sandals, a diamond choker necklace, and a tiny transparent purse. As for her glam, Kylie left her jet black hair down and straight, while parted in the middle, topping off her makeup with dark eyeliner and a matte burgundy lip.

Kylie has been loving skintight matching two-piece outfits lately, and just a few days ago, while in Turks and Caicos for her Kylie Skin brand, she opted to wear another tight ensemble. The mother-of-one opted to wear a skintight, two-piece green Maisie Wilen ensemble to match her bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou. Kylie looked flawless in the skintight long-sleeve YS101 Green and Yellow Brain Printed Lightweight Jersey Crewneck Top which was super cropped, ending just below her breasts. She paired the top with the matching high-waisted YS302 Green and Yellow Brain Printed Lightweight Jersey Leggings, which hugged her frame perfectly. The outfit showed off Kylie’s insanely toned abs, which were on full display in the crop top, while the pants hugged her curvaceous behind. She topped her look off with a pair of clear PVC Yeezy thong sandals and left her black hair down in natural waves.

Aside from this look, Kylie continued her fashionable streak in Turks and Caicos when she wore a skintight sheer powder blue Jacquemus Rib Knit One Shoulder Maxi Dress, which had an insanely plunging neckline that started all the way at her hip, revealing her tanned and toned legs. She topped her sexy look off with a pair of Jacquemus Les Chaussures Riviera Pumps and accessorized with blue Jacquemus Les Creoles Brila Crystal Hoop Earrings and blue Jacquemus Square Sunglasses.

If there’s one thing for sure, Kylie would rather show off her curvaceous frame in a crop top and pants, rather than a dress, and she loves the color red. Just two months ago, she headed to her friend, Yris Palmer’s, birthday party at Catch in West Hollywood on May 8, when she wore another head-to-toe red ensemble. She wore a pair of tight, high-waisted red David Koma Slim Jersey-Leather Pants, styled with a red satin David Koma Ruched Open Top which was cutout at the chest.