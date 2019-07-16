Watch
Eva Longoria, 44, Dances In A Bikini 12 Months After Giving Birth To Adorable Son Santiago

Eva Longoria got a little cheeky when she shared a fun-loving video of herself on Instagram that showed off her amazing post-baby body while dancing on a boat in a flattering white bikini.

Eva Longoria, 44, is one hot mama! The stunning actress flaunted her fun personality when she took to Instagram on July 16 to prove she’s enjoying her summer vacation by posting a video clip of her dancing on a boat. She is wearing a sexy white bikini in the clip and holding a drink as she smiles and shakes her hips from side to side. “Dance the day away 💃🏻 #VacationMode,” Eva, who gave birth to her son, Santiago in June 2018, captioned the video.

Eva is known for posting various pics and videos of her incredible figure, especially during her vacations, and the latest posts have been truly eye-catching. Just two days ago, on July 13, Eva took to Instagram to show off a sizzling pic of herself in a striped bikini during her getaway in Marbella, Spain. She was hanging out by a pool with a friend in the photo, and gave off a fierce look while wearing sunglasses and a hat.

In addition to solo snapshots, Eva loves sharing memorable moments with her adorable baby boy, who she shares with husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 51. Little Santiago recently joined his gorgeous mom at the Global Gift Gala on July 11 and he left a lasting impression in a white jumper and T-shirt. Eva matched her precious tot in a strapless white dress at the event and looked to be in her element the entire time she posed on the red carpet.

It’s so great to see Eva looking happier than ever with her own family! Whether she’s posing for pics at official events or sharing candid videos of private time with her loved ones, it’s always refreshing to see her bright smile and positive demeanor!