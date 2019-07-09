Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Silence On Friend Cameron Boyce’s Tragic Death: ‘You Were An Angel On Earth’

Sabrina Carpenter is the latest Disney star to speak out on the heartbreaking passing of ‘Descendants’ star Cameron Boyce.

Sabrina Carpenter, 20, paid tribute to late Disney star Cameron Boyce after a number of stars did the same. The Girl Meets World actress penned a beautiful message honoring her friend on July 9, which she shared to her Instagram page. “You are something extraordinarily special cam,” she wrote. “I cannot grasp what a world without you looks like yet, nor do i want to. nothing I can write will feel right, or pay enough tribute to how incredible you actually are, but all I know is I am so beyond lucky to have known you and eternally grateful for the times you and i shared together,” she said in one part of her caption. Alongside the photo, she shared a sweet memory with Cam, where they were seen hanging out in matching denim jackets.

She continued; “I feel very sick to my stomach writing this, and I wish I could hug you. You had the most incredible mind, spirit, sense of humor, heart, and too much talent for your own good. you were an angel on earth and i can only imagine all the sensational things you would have done had this world given you more time,” Sabrina wrote in a heartbreaking message. “You will be so fucking missed. but absolutely never forgotten. to your family, I am sending all the love in the world as i can’t imagine how you are feeling in this time. see you again one day cam,” she closed out her post by saying.

Sabrina’s heartfelt post comes after a slew of actors and actresses also mourned Cam. Debby Ryan, 26, shared a memory of Cameron to her page where he was seen delivering an inspirational speech. “We love u,” she captioned the video clip. Peyton List, 21, who played Cameron’s older sister on Jessie, wrote a heartbreaking Instagram message. “I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard,” Peyton wrote. “Cameron, I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always,” she shared in one part of her caption. Grown Ups‘ Salma Hayek, 52, also penned a meaningful message. “I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in #grownups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family.”

Cameron was just 20-years-old when he passed away on July 6 due to a seizure in his sleep. We are keeping all of Cam’s friends and family in our thoughts throughout this hard time.