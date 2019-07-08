Debby Ryan Honors ‘Jessie’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce In First Response Since His Tragic Death At 20

Debby Ryan posted a tribute video on her Instagram Story in the wake of ‘Jessie’ co-star Cameron Boyce’s death at 20 on July 6. She reposted a speech that Cameron gave in her first public response to his death.

Debby Ryan, 26, and the rest of Hollywood are mourning the tragic loss of Cameron Boyce, who passed away suddenly in his sleep on July 6. The 20-year-old actor suffered a seizure that was due to an ongoing medical condition he was getting treatment for before his death. Debby, who was his co-star on the hit Disney Channel series Jessie, responded to his death by posting a video of Cameron giving a speech on her Instagram Story. “It’s crazy. We can tweet whatever we want and we can use social media and Instagram and make the world a better place instead of a worse one, which so many people use it for,” Cameron said in his speech at the Thirst Project’s 9th Annual Thirst Gala in 2018. “But we need to use our resources and what we have… we’re all in here wearing suits. We need to use what we have to make the world a better place for other people… other people, people who need us!”

In addition to acting, Cameron was incredibly passionate about helping others. His speech that Debby reposted shows that. At the Thirst Gala, he was honored with The Pioneering Spirit Award. He raised more $30,000 for the Thirst Project to build two wells in Swaziland. Debby has not released any other statement yet. The actress did change her Instagram profile pic after Cameron’s death from one of herself to a photo of what looks like clouds in the sky.

Debby and Cameron’s fellow Jessie co-stars posted their own tributes in the hours after his tragic death was announced. Peyton List, 21, who played Cameron’s older sister on Jessie, wrote a heartbreaking Instagram message. “I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard,” Peyton wrote. “Cameron, I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always,” List wrote. “There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you. I will never stop talking about you.”

Skai Jackson, 17, who played Zuri Ross on Jessie, posted: “I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words,” Skai began her caption on the post. “I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken.”