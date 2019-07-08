Zendaya Remembers Fellow Disney Star Cameron Boyce With Touching Tribute On Twitter

Like many stars, Zendaya is mourning the heartbreaking passing of Cameron Boyce. She took to Twitter with a meaningful message & sent love to his friends and family.

One day after the sudden passing of Disney star Cameron Boyce, another Disney alum, Zendaya, 22, paid tribute to the late actor. The Euphoria star took to Twitter with a message of remembrance following his July 6 death. “Absolutely heartbreaking, my heart goes out to his friends and family♥️,” Zendaya wrote in her July 7 tweet. Like Cameron, Zendaya got her entertainment start by starring in a number of Disney television shows including Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover.

The tribute message comes after a number of fans and celebs alike showed an outpouring of love after his death. Cameron, who passed away suddenly in his sleep over the weekend due to a seizure, was clearly loved by many. His Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler, 52, was one of the first to share a touching tribute. “‪Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.,” he wrote.

Debby Ryan, 26, shared a memory of Cameron to her page where he was seen delivering an inspirational speech. “We love u,” she captioned the video clip. Peyton List, 21, who played Cameron’s older sister on Jessie, wrote a heartbreaking Instagram message. “I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard,” Peyton wrote. “Cameron, I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always,” she shared in one part of her caption. Grown Ups‘ Salma Hayek, 52, also penned a meaningful message. “I had the privilege to play Cameron’s mother in #grownups 1 and 2 and we stayed in touch through the years He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light. His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family.”

Cameron was just 20-years-old when he passed away. “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson on behalf of the Boyce family said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.” Our thoughts go out to all of Cameron’s friends and family throughout this tough time.