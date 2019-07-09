Lisa Vanderpump Feels ‘Conflicted’ Ahead Of ‘RHOBH’ Finale: ‘It’s An End Of An Era’

Lisa Vanderpump’s departure from ‘RHOBH’ is bittersweet for all of us, including herself. As the finale fast approaches, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned why the reality star has mixed feelings.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has repeatedly confirmed this season of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills will be her last, but that doesn’t mean closing the chapter is easy. A source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Lisa is feeling about the ordeal. “Lisa is feeling conflicted going into this week’s finale of RHOBH. It’s a mix of emotions because it’s an end of an era for her and she feels upset that she will barely be shown, especially on a project she worked so hard on, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden,” the source explains. “The show brought her a lot of laughter and friendships over the years and there is a part of her that’s sad despite her decision to walk away. It’s been an amazing platform for her and for that she is thankful,” the insider adds.

That being said, the source was sure to say “Lisa knows it was her choice not to film with the other ladies” this season, but “she is still frustrated that more of her life wasn’t shown in the final episodes.” However, Lisa “is happy they are choosing to show her in the finale,” our source adds. But — is this really the end of her Housewives stint? Apparently, we should all take the news with a grain of salt. “Lisa is saying she is done, but with time and maybe a cast shake up, the door could be open for her to change her mind. Nobody is taking her saying she is done for good too seriously.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Lisa’s rep for comment.

News first broke of Lisa’s resignation from the show on June 4. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly. So … no.,” she told DailyMail TV when asked about returning to the show. Then, when HollywoodLife caught up with LVP at the ‘Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood’ event on June 6, she doubled down and confirmed the news. The Bravo star firmly told us, “No — 1000 percent [done].”

Not to worry though — Lisa will be plenty busy without RHOBH on her plate. In addition to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, her new bar at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, she’s got Tom Tom, Pump, and Sur to keep eyes on, and of course, will be filming Vanderpump Rules. The end to Lisa’s nine-season reign on RHOBH will commence as the finale airs on July 9.