Lisa Vanderpump Confirms She Is ‘1000% Percent’ Done With ‘RHOBH’: ‘I’m Glad It’s All Over’

It wasn’t a drill — Lisa Vanderpump’s run with ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ really is over. Apparently, she didn’t ‘really had any other choice’ but to quit!

If Lisa Vanderpump, 58, sounded hesitant in saying “no” the first time around — as in no, she’s not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — she made herself more clear this time around. When HollywoodLife caught up with LVP at the 7th Annual “Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood” event on June 6, we asked if she’s seriously done with the show. The Bravo star firmly told us, “No — 1000 percent [done].” There’ll be “no” more of the dog drama, social media jabs and whatnot for Lisa — instead, she’s looking forward, like to the The Hollywood Legacy Award that she was receiving that night!

But actions speak louder than words, because the restaurant entrepreneur didn’t even show face at the Season 10 reunion taping on June 5. We asked how she’s feeling now that the reunion has wrapped, and Lisa admitted, “I’m glad it’s all over. It was a horrible year for me personally and professionally working in that situation, so moving forward now may be time for this.”

Lisa did have some kind words to say, however. “They were my family,” she said of her castmates, as Lisa had starred on every season of RHOBH since its premiere in 2010. But her attitude towards her co-stars has since changed, as she added, “I’m sad that it came to this, but I don’t think I really had any other choice. You can only have the whole cast against you for so long. It was too difficult.”

News first broke of Lisa’s resignation from the show on June 4. When asked if she’d be returning to RHOBH during an interview with DailyMailTV, Lisa confessed, “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly. So … no.” That same day, Bravo issued the following statement to HollywoodLiffe: “There is so much great drama and fun still to come this season, including the ladies’ trip to France, so before we focus on next season, let’s see where this one takes us.” Now, Lisa is doubling down on her answer — she really is saying good bye to Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards!