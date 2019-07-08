Lisa Vanderpump: Why She Might ‘Change Her Mind’ About Leaving ‘RHOBH’ For Good

On more than one occasion, Lisa Vanderpump has confirmed that Season 9 of ‘RHOBH’ will be her last. But ‘nobody’ is taking that decision ‘too seriously,’ a source tells HollywoodLife!

Never say never. Lisa Vanderpump, 58, may have sounded glad to confirm that she’s leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on June 6, but a month later, she’s now battling mixed feelings. “Lisa Vanderpump is feeling conflicted going into this week’s finale of RHOBH,” a source close to the restaurant entrepreneur EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Since LVP didn’t show up to the reunion, her nine-season reign on RHOBH is already coming to an end tomorrow, as the finale airs on July 9.

“It’s a mix of emotions because it’s an end of an era for her and she feels upset that she will barely be shown, especially on a project she worked so hard on, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden,” our source continues, referring to LVP’s latest nightlife business venture at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Foregoing the show altogether means she loses one more platform to showcase accomplishments like these, and so our source adds, “Lisa knows it was her choice not to film with the other ladies, but she is still frustrated that more of her life wasn’t shown in the final episodes. She is happy they are choosing to show her in the finale, though.”

So, what will it take for the SUR Restaurant owner to really change her mind about quitting the show? “Lisa is saying she is done, but with time and maybe a cast shake-up, the door could be open for her to change her mind,” our source reveals. “Nobody is taking her saying she is done for good too seriously.” And while Season 9 was plagued with PuppyGate drama, Lisa hasn’t forgotten the good times: “The show brought her a lot of laughter and friendships over the years and there is a part of her that’s sad despite her decision to walk away. It’s been an amazing platform for her and for that she is thankful.”

A month prior to experiencing this “mix of emotions,” Lisa initially sounded relieved about bidding farewell to RHOBH and its Season 9 stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Denise Richards, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer. “I’m glad it’s all over. It was a horrible year for me personally and professionally working in that situation, so moving forward now may be time for this,” Lisa told us at the 7th Annual “Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood” event.