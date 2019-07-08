Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram on July 6 to share an incredible mirror selfie that showed off her fit abs as she wore a black sleeveless crop top and matching black leggings.

Kate Beckinsale, 45, is looking half her age in her latest Instagram pic! The English actress posted a stunning mirror selfie on July 6 and as always, she gave off a sexy and youthful vibe. In the snapshot, she is standing and wearing a black tube top and black leggings as she holds the phone in her hand in front of her chest. She has her hair tied back into a ponytail and shows off black heeled boots. “🦁 @chase_aston,” she captioned the pic, tagging makeup artist Chase Aston.

Kate’s flattering pic, which showed off her toned abs, got a mostly positive response. “Wow you’re the most beautiful woman everrrrrrrrrr,” one follower commented. “You will always be in my top 10 most beautiful actresses ever 😍😍,” another wrote. “Completely gorgeous!!!! Wow!,” a third follower enthused.

This is just one of the many times Kate turned heads over the past few weeks. On June 9, she looked equally as fantastic in a black latex ensemble while celebrating at L.A. Pride. Just a few days after that on June 14, she was seen taking a stroll while wearing gym gear, including a white sports bra that read “Spiritual Gangster” on it and patterned leggings with black heeled boots. She also showed off her sense of humor on June 21 when she posted a video of herself doing squats over a toilet seat.

Kate is known for both her gorgeous looks and her silly humor so it’s always a treat to see pics and videos of her most memorable moments. We look forward to seeing more from her in the future.