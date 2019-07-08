Kate Beckinsale, 45, Shows Off Slim Waist In Tiny Top & Skintight Leggings — Pic
Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram on July 6 to share an incredible mirror selfie that showed off her fit abs as she wore a black sleeveless crop top and matching black leggings.
Kate Beckinsale, 45, is looking half her age in her latest Instagram pic! The English actress posted a stunning mirror selfie on July 6 and as always, she gave off a sexy and youthful vibe. In the snapshot, she is standing and wearing a black tube top and black leggings as she holds the phone in her hand in front of her chest. She has her hair tied back into a ponytail and shows off black heeled boots. “🦁 @chase_aston,” she captioned the pic, tagging makeup artist Chase Aston.
This is just one of the many times Kate turned heads over the past few weeks. On June 9, she looked equally as fantastic in a black latex ensemble while celebrating at L.A. Pride. Just a few days after that on June 14, she was seen taking a stroll while wearing gym gear, including a white sports bra that read “Spiritual Gangster” on it and patterned leggings with black heeled boots. She also showed off her sense of humor on June 21 when she posted a video of herself doing squats over a toilet seat.
Kate is known for both her gorgeous looks and her silly humor so it’s always a treat to see pics and videos of her most memorable moments. We look forward to seeing more from her in the future.