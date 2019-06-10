Kate Beckinsale pulled up to LA Pride to show love for the LGBTQ community & looked SO good while doing so. The actress wore a tight, latex ensemble that perfectly showed off her toned tummy.

Kate Beckinsale looked incredible as she showed her support for the LGBTQ community in Los Angeles on June 9. The Underworld actress was sure to stop by the city’s pride parade, and donned an eye-catching ensemble that showed off her flawless body. At 45-years-old, Kate was looking better than ever in a tight, black crop top and matching pencil skirt, which were made of a latex material. The actress and her pals appeared to be having a ball at the annual parade, where Kate added to the fun with a slew of kitschy accessories. Kate was spotted rocking a pair of massive Gucci sunglasses with rhinestoned embellishment, as well as an oversized black bow headband that elicited some major Lady Gaga vibes. Kate went ALL out for her day at the 2019 pride parade.

While Kate’s ab-baring ensemble was shared via an Instagram slideshow of photos, she also shared some video footage from the day. The star posted a quick clip which showed her arriving to the event, and she looked unbelievable as she strut down the sidewalk with her friends. “On the way to the parade!” one of her pals excitedly exclaimed as Kate sultrily walked beside him. She held a massive black umbrella in her hand despite there not being a drop of rain in sight, clearly just carrying it for show. This all black ensemble was a LOOK. “So much love and happiness and sweating and glitter on the @lyft float at #lapride 🏳️‍🌈💋,” she captioned her video.

The happy memories came after Kate took a moment on social media to reflect on the deeper meaning of pride month, and the work the community still has to do to cultivate equality. In a post explaining why pride is “still important,” she shared photos of members of the LGBTQ community who have endured brutal crimes on account of their sexuality, and slammed straight pride parades. “To be savagely beaten, tortured or even killed JUST FOR having a boyfriend, girlfriend , husband,wife or partner is something a big part of the population does not have to worry about ,” Kate wrote. “The rest have and do . #pride is very important . I am thrilled to support everyone loving who they love . And if this sort of dehumanizing treatment were happening to straight people I’d be supporting that too. But it won’t . Humans for humans 🌈💪🏻🌈.”

We love how much of an avid supporter Kate is of the LGBTQ+ community and how excited she is to show is to show up in their name! Plus, with an outfit like this, she’s bound to grab up attention as she continues to plead for equality.