T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress, 3, Going On Acting Auditions After Singing Vids Go Viral

Talent runs in the family! With T.I. and Tiny Harris as parents, Heiress, 3, was destined to be in the spotlight and sources tell HollywoodLife that she’s already making big moves towards superstardom.

Fans of Family Hustle already know that T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris‘ daughter Heiress Harris, 3, is a superstar in the making and soon, the rest of the world will know it too because she’s ready to take on Hollywood. The talented tot just had her first acting audition and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was a “total natural”. Of course, considering who her mom and dad are it’s no surprise that she’s got talent.

“Heiress had her first real acting audition last week and she nailed it, she’s a total natural,” our source tells HollywoodLife. “Her parents are very proud and very supportive. Heiress is only 3, but her talent is already showing. She loves singing and dancing and she can act, she’s going to be a triple threat. Tip and Tameka are both incredibly supportive, she’s for sure a superstar.”

If you need proof that the adorable little girl is a star in the making, just take a look at her singing the chorus to “Old Town Road,” the hip hop-country crossover hit by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Her mom, Tiny, 43, gave fans a glimpse of her youngest daughter’s skills when she posted a video on her Instagram stories on June 29 of Heiress spontaneously breaking into song while getting her hair done. Heiress already has the entire chorus memorized and she hit all the right notes too — so impressive.

That’s not the only video of the little performer to go viral recently, either. Tiny shared the video to her Instagram page on July 1 of Heiress singing Lil Mama‘s “Lip Gloss”. The toddler with personality to spare appears to have take her mom’s phone and recorded a video of herself walking around and singing the 2008 hit. “My lip gloss is poppin’, my lip gloss is cool,” Heiress sings into the camera.

When Tiny visited HollywoodLife‘s New York offices in early June she revealed that her youngest daughter basically runs the Harris household. “She’s got such a sassy personality,” Tiny told us during an exclusive interview, adding, “Heiress definitely takes after both me and Tip.”