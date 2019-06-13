T.I. & Tiny: Her Plans To Show Him How ‘Important’ He Is To Her With A Perfect, Relaxing Father’s Day

Family is everything to T.I., so his loving wife Tiny wants to make sure his Father’s Day is a relaxing one filled with love, good food and togetherness with their children.

Nothing means more to T.I. in the world than his children, so wife Tiny Harris wants to make sure his Father’s Day is everything the 38-year-old could ever hope for. And with his busy life involving music, tv, movies, community causes and so many other things, the Xscape singer wants his day to be stress-free and relaxing. “Tiny feels that T.I. should be able to hang out, have his favorite soul food meals and just be together and with family and not worry about work or anything else. It should just be a day of fun and filled with as many smiles as possible,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tiny wants to turn back the clock a little bit for T.I. on Father’s Day and get back to the basics and show him how important he is to her and just spend the day being in love and having a good day. Make it as relaxing and fun as possible. Zero drama is what the weekend will be for T.I.,” our insider continues.

“Tiny is really excited to celebrate with T.I. and the kids on Father’s Day and just wants him to be able to relax and fully enjoy the day. Tiny wants to make T.I. feel as special as he is to her and the family, especially after everything he’s been through this past year with the loss of his sister,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Tip tragically lost his older sister Precious Harris, 66, on Feb. 22 after she never recovered from injuries suffered in a Feb. 14 car accident in Atlanta. He’s still mourning her loss, posting a lengthy tribute to her via his Instagram on May 23, which would have been her 67th birthday.

“Tip has done nothing but care for Tiny, his family, and everybody else, and she just wants him to forget about all his cares and have quality family time. She loves him with all her heart and just wants to make the day all about him.” our insider ads. T.I. just keeps showing how much he loves Tiny, with a sexy Jun 4 Instagram post showing pics of his wife, gushing over her by calling Tiny “Foxy Lady” and letting the world know “I Fuc*in Love you!!!” No wonder she wants to show him the happiest Father’s Day possible.