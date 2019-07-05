Watch
Hollywood Life

Cardi B Begs Fans To Return Her Wig After She Rips It Off Her Head & Flings It Into Crowd During Gig – Watch

Cardi B
Shutterstock
Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
Cardi B Wireless Festival, Finsbury Park, London, UK - 05 Jul 2019
US rapper and hip hop artist Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, known professionally as Cardi B (C), is arraigned at Queens Supreme court in Queens, in New York, New York, USA, 25 June 2019. She reportedly faces two felony charges of attempted assault and additional misdemeanor charges, stemming from fight last year at a Queens strip club. Cardi B Court Appearence, Queens, USA - 25 Jun 2019
Cardi B BET Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 53 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Cardi B was so on fire at London’s Wireless festival that she ripped the wig off her head and threw it into the crowd and kept on performing. But now she desperately wants it back.

Cardi B was really into her headlining performance at night one of London’s Wireless Festival on July 5. She got so fired up that midway through she tore off her long black wig and threw it into the audience, and kept going with her number wearing just her wig cap on her head. Video from the event showed her down on her knees onstage knocking out bars when with one giant toss, off came the hair and it went into the screaming crowd of excited fans in the closest rows. It made for an incredible souvenir for someone, but the problem is Cardi desperately wants it back!

“I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me,” Card tweeted after her performance with video of her hair tossing moment.  Fans are telling her she’s likely never going to see it again. One person wrote “CARDIIII THAT WIG IS PROLLY ON EBAY RN SELLIN FOR MILLIONSSSSSS,” while another wrote, “You’re not getting that wig back. They probably already about to sell it or its ripped up,” in the massive fan grab at the hairpiece.

“Wasn’t nothing but lace & 3 Bobby pins left by the time that audience finished with it,” one fan predicted while another told Cardi “You won’t never get that sh*t back,” which was pretty much the consensus of all of the comments. Not only was it likely an expensive and high quality real hair wig, it was worn by Cardi in the middle of her concert. That thing’s a treasure. It’s going to take a very sympathetic and kind-hearted Cardi fan to get that hairpiece back to her.

Cardi B
Cardi B headlining the Wireless Festival, Finsbury Park, London, on July 5, 2019 wearing the long dark wig that she later ripped off and threw into the audience before begging for its return. (Shutterstock)

But hey, if whoever does have it decides to get it back to Cardi, maybe she’s reward them with something else like a selfie together or a backstage meeting to return the wig. We wish the “I Like It” rapper the best in her quest to recover the hairpiece, but her fans seem to think that she’ll never see it again.