Cardi B was really into her headlining performance at night one of London’s Wireless Festival on July 5. She got so fired up that midway through she tore off her long black wig and threw it into the audience, and kept going with her number wearing just her wig cap on her head. Video from the event showed her down on her knees onstage knocking out bars when with one giant toss, off came the hair and it went into the screaming crowd of excited fans in the closest rows. It made for an incredible souvenir for someone, but the problem is Cardi desperately wants it back!

“I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me,” Card tweeted after her performance with video of her hair tossing moment. Fans are telling her she’s likely never going to see it again. One person wrote “CARDIIII THAT WIG IS PROLLY ON EBAY RN SELLIN FOR MILLIONSSSSSS,” while another wrote, “You’re not getting that wig back. They probably already about to sell it or its ripped up,” in the massive fan grab at the hairpiece.

“Wasn’t nothing but lace & 3 Bobby pins left by the time that audience finished with it,” one fan predicted while another told Cardi “You won’t never get that sh*t back,” which was pretty much the consensus of all of the comments. Not only was it likely an expensive and high quality real hair wig, it was worn by Cardi in the middle of her concert. That thing’s a treasure. It’s going to take a very sympathetic and kind-hearted Cardi fan to get that hairpiece back to her.

I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me . pic.twitter.com/YPAmSbb9uP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 6, 2019

But hey, if whoever does have it decides to get it back to Cardi, maybe she’s reward them with something else like a selfie together or a backstage meeting to return the wig. We wish the “I Like It” rapper the best in her quest to recover the hairpiece, but her fans seem to think that she’ll never see it again.