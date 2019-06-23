Cardi B was full of energy during her epic performance at the BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22 and she showed off her body confidence when she flaunted a sequined purple bodysuit and fishnets.

Cardi B, 26, was all smiles when she showed up to the BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22 and totally rocked the event with a memorable performance. The rapper looked amazing in a sparkly purple bodysuit that showed off cleavage, matching gloves, fishnets, and ankle boots while on stage. She also wore a light blue hairstyle that only she could pull off and made a lasting impression with her fans in the crowd when she belted out some of her biggest hit songs.

Cardi’s appearance at the BET event comes just one day after she was indicted over a strip club fight that allegedly happened in New York. “The defendant has been indicted. Her next court appearance will be an arraignment on Tuesday June 25, 2019 before Justice Zayas in the ceremonial courtroom on the first floor,” a spokesperson for the Queens District Court confirmed to HollywoodLife. The mother of 11-month-old Kulture faces 14 charges in the indictment, including two counts of felony attempted assault, after she allegedly ordered an attack on two female bartenders when she believed one of them slept with her husband Offset, 27. Although she initially denied any involvement in the case, she eventually turned herself in at the Flushing precinct in Oct.

In addition to her legal situation, Cardi’s been keeping busy by recovering from her latest plastic surgery procedures. The star has been open about recently getting liposuction to help her get her post-baby body back in shape and although she was back on stage soon after the surgery, her doctor advised her she still needed time to heal so she was forced to cancel some shows. It’s great to see her back and looking better than ever!

Cardi’s most recent performances prove she’s recovered well and is ready to perform on a regular basis again, and based on the enthusiastic reaction at the BET event, her fans are thrilled with that news!