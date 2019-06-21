Cardi B Indicted Over Strip Club Fight On 14 Charges, Including 2 Counts Of Felony Attempted Assault

Eight months after being arrested for allegedly ordering an attack on two strip club bartenders, Cardi B has been indicted on 14 charges, including two counts of felony attempted assault.

Cardi B has got some explaining to do. The rapper, 26, has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including two felonies, in connection with a fight at a New York strip club, according to TMZ. The grand jury has indicted Cardi on 14 charges, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, the site reported. Other charges reportedly included misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

The charges come eight months after the “Money” hitmaker was arrested in October for allegedly ordering an attack on two strip club bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi. The women claim they had been injured during a fight in Aug. 2018 when Cardi’s people allegedly began throwing bottles and chairs after Cardi allegedly accused Jade of getting with her husband Offset. Cardi was originally charged with two misdemeanors – assault and reckless endangerment – but those have been replaced with the grand jury indictment.

Cardi rejected a plea deal, according to TMZ, which, in exchange for pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor, would have given her a conditional discharge. Last month, prosecution sources told TMZ that they decided to take the case to the grand jury because of the information that was discovered during their investigation, but they wouldn’t specify what that information was.

