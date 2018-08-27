Cardi B’s Craziest Hairstyles: See Her Rainbow Hair & More Epic Looks

Red, blue, grey, blonde, rainbow — You name it, and Cardi B has most likely rocked that color hair! We’ve rounded up her best and craziest hair transformations through the years! Take a look!

There are many things you can say about Cardi B, 25, but boring isn’t one of them! And, that’s especially true when it comes to her colorful and wild hairstyles. When the “Ring” rapper isn’t pushing out chart-topping tracks or posting candid videos online, she’s changing up her hairstyles. Whether it’s an icy grey bob, a fierce top knot or a long blonde do’, Cardi’s got some major stand out hair moments!

From long wigs, to crazy colors, Cardi always manages to surprise us with her different hairstyles. The rapper most recently stepped out with a Kris Jenner-inspire black pixie cut during her first red carpet appearance since she gave birth on July 10. Cardi hit the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Music Video Awards with confidence, rocking her edgy and much shorter do’. And, fans online didn’t let her forget that she was giving off major Kris Jenner vibes.

Many fans joked on Twitter that the idea for Cardi’s look came after she spent time with the Kardashian-Jenner fam just a few weeks ahead of the awards. Cardi enjoyed a girls night at Kris’ Calabasas home on August 3, along with Kim Kardashian, 37. The trio looked closer than ever in numerous selfies. Cardi posted one of her own with the hilarious caption: “Im offically apart of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!”

Cardi B’s hair transformations — an icy grey bob; a long red wig; a straight blonde;

