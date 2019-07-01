Victoria Justice looked fabulous celebrating WorldPride at the NYC parade on June 30, when she showed off her rock hard abs in a rainbow crop top & cutoff denim shorts!

Victoria Justice, 26, was one of the many stars who celebrated WorldPride at the New York City Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30. Victoria looked amazing when she opted to wear a skintight striped rainbow crop top, that was more of a sports bra than a top, pairing it with Daisy Dukes. The actress chose to show off her insanely toned abs which were on full display in this outfit. She paired the scoop-neck top with a pair of high-waisted light was denim short-shorts which featured distressed, frayed hems, that highlighted her long, toned legs.

While we loved Victoria’s outfit, it was her accessories that totally stole the show, as she was decked out in colorful rainbow gear. Victoria donned a pair of long rainbow colored beaded drop earrings, huge chunky rainbow clear bangle bracelets, and a cool pair of Current Mood Happy Daze Platforms. Her boots were completely clear and laced up her ankle, while the sole was a massive rainbow platform. Not only did we love Victoria’s accessories, her glam was on point, as she threw her long hair back into a sleek, super high ponytail, added a bold red lip, and decorated her cheek with a glittery Pride sticker.

Victoria’s not the only star who celebrated WorldPride this weekend. Selena Gomez, 26, celebrated from afar, as she was vacationing in Mexico with friends on June 30, but still managed to rock rainbow. She looked adorable in a white Saturday School Crop Today’s Hits Tee which she rolled up and knotted in the center to make it cropped. She styled the rainbow T-shirt with a pair of high-waisted black paper-bag shorts and a fun pair of pink furry UGG Fuzz Yeah Slides.

Other stars like Lady Gaga, 33, and Alicia Keys, 38, celebrated NYC pride in fun rainbow looks this weekend as well. Gaga opted to wear high-waisted denim shorts with neon pink pockets and rainbow fringe tassels hanging off the hems, paired with a tiny strapless black bandeau, a rainbow striped cropped denim Versace jacket, and a cool pair of bedazzled rainbow striped platform over-the knee boots. Meanwhile, Alicia opted for a white painter’s jumpsuit with a giant rainbow on the back that said LOVE in glitter. Click through the gallery to see other stars in rainbow looks for Pride!