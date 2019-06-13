Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift & More Stars Wearing Rainbow Looks Perfect For Pride Month

June is Pride Month! If you need any style inspiration before heading out to your local Pride parade, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of rainbow outfits.

It’s June, AKA Pride Month! Every weekend throughout the country, people will turn up in various cities to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with parades, festivals, parties and more. If you have plans to attend any of these events, you’ll likely need something ~colorful~ to wear. Seriously, this isn’t a funeral – keep your all black outfits at home and embrace every bold color of the rainbow! Since you’re likely not used to wearing every possible hue on your body at once though, we’ve got some style inspiration for you. From Taylor Swift to Janelle Monáe, there are plenty of stars who’ve worn rainbow looks that you’ll want to live in all month long.

Taylor kicked off Pride Month on June 1 when she performed in a rainbow ensemble at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango festival. The “ME!” hitmaker, 29, made a major statement with her outfit, opting to rock a tie dye-esque fringe jacket over matching corset shorts. Tucked into her bottoms was a bright yellow t-shirt that matched perfectly to her colorful Stella McCartney sneakers. Of course, this wasn’t a coincidence – the singer took time out of her set to encourage her fans to sign the Equality Act petition she started, to give the U.S. Senate a push to sign the bill that would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes under federal civil rights law.

While Taylor’s flamboyant look definitely turned heads, she’s not the only star who has nailed a rainbow ensemble. Last December, Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely gorgeous in a rainbow sequin dress while attending an event hosted by Bumble in Mumbai. This is definitely a great look to wear if you’re hoping to recycle your rainbow ensemble for your New Year’s Eve look later this year. Head up to the gallery above to see even more stellar rainbow outfits! Happy Pride Month!