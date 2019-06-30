La La Anthony Parties For 36th Birthday With Friends After Carmelo Spotted On Boat With Hot Model

La La Anthony isn’t letting husband Carmelo’s yachting with a gorgeous model get her down. She celebrated her birthday looking fierce in a black dress surrounded by her girlfriends at a club.

La La Anthony put on a happy face as she headed out to a party to celebrate her turning 36, despite photos of husband Carmelo, 35, relaxing aboard a yacht in the south of France next to model Sara Smiri dropping on June 25. The Power star looked absolutely stunning in a skin-tight metallic mini-dress with a chest cutout. She headed to the Premier Nightclub at Atlantic City’s Borgata which hosted a party for her in June 29. A smiling La La posed next to a cake in her honor with black icing and orange sugary flames coming out of the sides, which you can see here. In another photo she was seen with at least a dozen girlfriends present to help her celebrate her big night.

La La’s actual birthday was on June 25, the same day that the photos of Carmelo lying next to Sara on a yacht dropped so that was a really lousy way for her have a happy day. He did send her birthday wishes from afar, posting and Instagram pic of her and writing ‘“Your heart is full of love and affection. Your hands are always caring. I am lucky to have you as my wife. HAPPY BORN DAY QUEEN I LOVE YOU @lala.”

After the photo in France dropped, the NBA star issued a powerful denial that anything was going on, claiming he was on a business trip with married friends when the pic was taken. In a video he gave to TMZ sports on June 26 he said “I’m really only addressing this for my family,” he said at the start of the clip referring to La La and their son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, 12, adding “Keep my family out this, man.” In the pic, there was no touching or PDA going on as the two were just lying next to each other.

“I’m over here trying to do a business retreat. I’m over here trying to have a good time,” he continued, adding that he was on a boat with some married pals. He said “Y’all exposing somebody’s wife, c’mon! Leave that alone, that ain’t cool. Now I gotta deal with it with my son, I gotta deal with that with my wife. That’s ain’t cool man,” he continued, even though several websites claimed that Sara isn’t married.

“The only reason I’m addressing this is cause it’s affecting my family now. And y’all got me out here looking crazy. Usually I wouldn’t address this but I had to address this. I can’t let this one slide cause this sh*t ain’t cool no more. Peace.” he concluded. The message didn’t seem to help things at home, as the following day La La posted then deleted an Instagram pic of a bullet being shot through a heart, showing that she was hurting.