Justin Bieber Gushes Over Wife Hailey Baldwin After Fans Think He Wrote Song About Selena Gomez: ‘I Am Yours’

Justin Bieber posted an intimate photo of he and his wife hiking surrounded by gorgeous scenery on Instagram.

So sweet! Justin Bieber, 25, posted an adorable new selfie with wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, and fans went wild over the loving pic and accompanying caption. In the photo, Justin wrapped his arm around his wife while she leaned in to him. The couple stood near some mountains and a stunning red and purple sunset.

“These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul,” Justin said in the caption of the pic he posted on June 29. “You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff.”

In the photo, Justin wore a white shirt and a backwards black hat, while Hailey wore a green, brown, and white jacket with a blue hat. She wore a gold necklace and gold hoop earrings as she leaned in to her man. Justin’s post came after fans speculated that a new song of his, “Don’t Check On Me,” contained lyrics about his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 26.

Kendall Jenner, 23, piped in to reply to Justin’s caption. “She’s a little bit mine too 🙋🏻‍♀️,” the reality television star said. Kendall herself is pretty tight with Hailey as well – the two are close friends. Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, 38, commented, “Out of your league is the only way to go! Congrats on love.”

Justin’s former collaborator Sean Kingston, 29, also commented on the pic. “Real love ♥️!!! She brings out a beautiful side of you congrats man!! Happiness is the 🔑,” he said.

We loved how everyone came out to support Justin and Hailey in the comments of the pic. We’re so happy for the married couple that has shown time and time again how much they love one another. We can’t wait to see more from these two lovebirds in the future.