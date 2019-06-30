See Pic
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Gushes Over Wife Hailey Baldwin After Fans Think He Wrote Song About Selena Gomez: ‘I Am Yours’

Justin-Bieber-Gushes-Over-Wife-Hailey-Baldwin-After-Fans-Think-He-Wrote-Song-About-Selena-Gomez-ftr
Shutterstock
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share some sweet PDA before separating and leaving on their own way inNYC. The married couple stepped down from their NYC hotel together.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Justin Bieber posted an intimate photo of he and his wife hiking surrounded by gorgeous scenery on Instagram.

So sweet! Justin Bieber, 25, posted an adorable new selfie with wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, and fans went wild over the loving pic and accompanying caption. In the photo, Justin wrapped his arm around his wife while she leaned in to him. The couple stood near some mountains and a stunning red and purple sunset.

“These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul,” Justin said in the caption of the pic he posted on June 29. “You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff.”

In the photo, Justin wore a white shirt and a backwards black hat, while Hailey wore a green, brown, and white jacket with a blue hat. She wore a gold necklace and gold hoop earrings as she leaned in to her man. Justin’s post came after fans speculated that a new song of his, “Don’t Check On Me,” contained lyrics about his ex-girlfriendSelena Gomez, 26.

Kendall Jenner, 23, piped in to reply to Justin’s caption. “She’s a little bit mine too 🙋🏻‍♀️,” the reality television star said. Kendall herself is pretty tight with Hailey as well – the two are close friends. Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, 38, commented, “Out of your league is the only way to go! Congrats on love.”

Justin’s former collaborator Sean Kingston, 29, also commented on the pic. “Real love ♥️!!! She brings out a beautiful side of you congrats man!! Happiness is the 🔑,” he said.

We loved how everyone came out to support Justin and Hailey in the comments of the pic. We’re so happy for the married couple that has shown time and time again how much they love one another. We can’t wait to see more from these two lovebirds in the future.