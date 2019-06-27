Justin Bieber Fans Convinced He’s Confirmed Duet With Chris Brown Is About Selena Gomez

Hold up: did Justin Bieber just drop a major hint about who his new song is about? After fans speculated that his Chris Brown collab was about Selena Gomez, he shared a cryptic message.

“‘Don’t Check On Me‘ from @chrisbrownofficial and me out now,” Justin Bieber wrote in his June 27 Instagram post, before then sharing a message that had fans going crazy. The 25-year-old pop singer shared a cryptic message that now has fans entirely convinced his new song is all about his ex, Selena Gomez, 26. “I had some things to say,” the Biebs cheekily wrote in the caption of the promo post. Of course, fans instantly jumped to conclusions. “Soooo another song about Selena lol,” one fan wrote in response to Bieber’s post.

The speculation didn’t stop there. “Married, but still singing about your ex,” another comment read. “The song is very beautiful but Selena is not checking for you,” another fan said when sliding into the comments section. It seemed that all of the fans who chimed in on the post seemed to agree that Selena was the person the Biebs was alluding to. “Meanwhile Selena dgaf about him or even bother to breathe his name anymore,” one fan even said.

So — what does Justin say on the track that has everyone so riled up? The singer DID include some pretty eye-opening lyrics, clearly written about a past relationship. “Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no//My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat, no Feeling rested up, I ain’t missing sleep, no-oh//Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now,” he sang. “I’m distant ’cause I don’t wanna be reached now//Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down,” he crooned on the track.

“I hAD sOmE ThIngS tO sAy” Boy you’ve been obsessed with S since forever and it still showed 2 MONTHS AGO shut up and go back home with your lice twin @justinbieber — M🌹 (@GOMEZORGOHOME92) June 27, 2019

@justinbieber WHY U SO OBSESSED WITH SELENA????????? — mikaela (@ddlovesg) June 27, 2019

Upon its initial release, the joint track had the internet flat out freaking out when it was dropped out of nowhere on June 25. “Don’t Check On Me,” dropped three days ahead of the 30-track album, Indigo, from Chris Brown. The song also features INK, and it one of the many A-list collabs that Chris will feature on his highly-anticipated album.