Emily Ratajkowski looked drop-dead-gorgeous at a Kerastase event in Port Debilly, Paris on June 26, when she opted to wear a plunging sparkly white mini dress, choosing to leave her bra at home.

No matter what the event is, Emily Ratajkowski, 28, always manages to spice it up in some sort of sexy ensemble. The gorgeous model did just that when she headed to a Kerastase hair event in Port Debilly, Paris on Tuesday, June 26. Emily opted to wear a stunning white tweed Jacquemus Spring 2019 mini dress with a halter neckline that was insanely plunging, showing off ample cleavage. Emily chose to go braless under the dress, which she often does, and the neckline ended all the way at her belly button. The front of the dress was a wrap silhouette, with one side cascading into a layered long wrap with long, sparkly fringe hanging off of it. Meanwhile, the back of the dress was completely cutout, showing off her bare back, while the hem of the dress was super short, ending high up on her upper-thighs. She accessorized the look with a pair of brown leather flip-flop heels, which is the latest trend that everyone, including Kim Kardashian, has been rocking lately. A pair of pretty turquoise drop earrings, gold bangles, and a sultry smokey eye tied her whole look together.

Emily has been killing her style lately and we’ve been loving all of her outfits, especially in Paris. The model rocked another sexy ensemble the day before, when she headed to the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris on Tuesday, June 25. Emily opted to wear a monochromatic black outfit featuring a tiny crop top and a matching skin-tight Inamorata Wilshire Skirt. Emily’s sleeveless high neck halter crop top was super tight and short, as it ended just below her breasts, revealing her unbelievable toned abs. She paired the tiny top with a high-waisted bodycon midi skirt that ended just below her knees and hugged her toned figure perfectly. The best part of her outfit, though, was without a doubt the massive black leather croc-embossed belt that cinched in her tiny waist, featuring a huge gold buckle in the center. She accessorized her look with black cat-eye Oliver Peoples x The Row Parquet Sunglasses, a brown leather and gold crossbody purse, mini gold hoops, and a pair of simple black leather Reformation Isabelle Sandals. Her entire outfit was super sexy and highlighted her petite, toned frame to perfection.

Meanwhile, she wore yet another Jacquemus look on her French vacation, when she arrived in Provence, France to sit front row at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s Show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24. Emily opted to wear a tiny skintight red mini dress from the Jacquemus Fall 2019 collection, with an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off massive braless cleavage. The chest of the sleeveless mini dress featured two tiny triangles covering her breasts, leaving a lot of sideboob, while a thick band under her chest kept everything together. The bodice of the dress featured a corset, cinching in her tiny waist and showing off her fabulous abs, while the skirt was fitted and featured an overlay of fabric on the sides, ending high up on her thighs. She accessorized the look with a pair of white strappy ankle strap sandals and a tiny white Jacquemus purse with gorgeous bedazzled fringe hanging off of it.

We’ve been loving Emily’s style lately and her outfits are always on point. Whether it’s her casual athleisure looks while walking her new puppy Colombo or she’s on a red carpet in a gorgeous gown, she always kills it.