Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Amazingly Tiny Waist In Skintight Crop Top & Skirt Set — See Sexy Pic

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying her time in France for Paris Fashion Week & the model just stepped out in a sexy tight black ensemble featuring a tiny crop top & matching midi skirt that showed off her rock hard abs.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, is not shy when it comes to showing off her fabulously toned figure, and she’s always rocking some sort of revealing ensemble. The model headed to the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris on Tuesday, June 25, when she opted to wear a monochromatic black outfit featuring a tiny crop top and a matching skin-tight skirt. Emily’s sleeveless high neck halter crop top was super tight and short, as it ended just below her breasts, revealing her unbelievable toned abs. She paired the tiny top with a high-waisted bodycon midi skirt that ended just below her knees and hugged her toned figure perfectly. The best part of her outfit, though, was without a doubt the massive black leather croc-embossed belt that cinched in her tiny waist, featuring a huge gold buckle in the center. She accessorized her look with black cat-eye sunglasses, a brown leather and gold crossbody purse, mini gold hoops, and a pair of simple black leather ankle-strap sandals. Her entire outfit was super sexy and highlighted her petite, toned frame to perfection.

This isn’t the only sexy outfit that Emily has sported in France, as just one day prior, on June 24, she sat front row at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s Show in Provence, looking gorgeous in a mini dress. Emily opted to wear a tiny skintight red mini dress from the Jacquemus Fall 2019 collection, with an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off massive braless cleavage. The chest of the sleeveless mini dress featured two tiny triangles covering her breasts, leaving a lot of sideboob, while a thick band under her chest kept everything together. The rest of the dress was seriously form-fitting, highlighting her amazingly toned figure. The bodice of the dress featured a corset, cinching in her tiny waist and showing off her fabulous abs. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress was fitted and featured an overlay of fabric on the sides, ending high up on her thighs. She accessorized the insanely sexy look with a pair of white strappy ankle strap sandals and a tiny white Jacquemus purse with gorgeous bedazzled fringe hanging off of it. Emily chose to go completely makeup-free with this look, letting the dress speak for itself.

Lately, Emily’s style has been getting sexier and sexier, (if that’s even possible), and the day before she left for her French vacation, she was out for a stroll with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32, in New York City on June 21. Emily opted to wear a cute yellow floral Realisation Par the Isabelli Dress in Verona, which featured a low-cut deep V-neckline, which showed off some braless cleavage. The rest of the thin mini dress flowed down into a fitted silhouette, hugging her petite, toned frame perfectly, while the bottom half of the dress flowed into a tiny ruffled skirt that ended high up on her thighs. Emily accessorized her look perfectly, adding a pair of nude leather strappy ankle-strap sandals, a red and silver Paco Rabanne Chain Mail Bag, Rixx Scarlett Sunglasses in Champagne, and chunky gold Jennifer Fisher Mini Hailey Hoop Earrings.

We’ve been loving all of Emily’s outfits and she always manages to make anything look sexy – whether it’s a casual dog-walking outfit or a red carpet ensemble, the model is always slaying her looks.