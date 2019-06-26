Jordyn Woods Rocks Sexy Hot Pink boohoo Set & Reveals The Best Fashion Advice She’s Received

Jordyn Woods has been slaying in her boohoo x Jordyn Woods collection & HL has an EXCLUSIVE look at the model rocking a hot pink set!

Jordyn Woods‘ boohoo collection is now available to shop and it’s super glam! When it comes to her fave pieces, the 21-year-old just couldn’t choose, telling HollywoodLife.com, exclusively, “It’s crazy to say but I think all of the collection can be my go-to summer outfit just for every different occasion.” She isn’t wrong about that! The 60-piece collection, co-designed by Jordyn, is filled with inclusive, ready-to-wear pieces including colorful blazers, chic jumpsuits, matching two-piece sets, and high-slit dresses. The collection ranges in sizes 2 to 26 and retails for $15 to $60.

In an EXCLUSIVE pic on HL, Jordyn rocks her Puff Sleeve Hardware Detail Crop paired with the Side Split Ruched Bum Maxi Skirt. The inclusive boohoo collection is filled with light and hot pinks, silky purples, bright whites and neon citrus and more hues. “We have a lot of variety and options!” Jordyn explained to HL. “It wouldn’t feel right for me if every body type wouldn’t be able to wear something I designed,” she added in an interview with Refinery 29. “With Instagram and everything else, it’s easy to compare yourself to others but what I’ve learned is that the best part about you is that no one is you. That is powerful.”

Jordyn, who is in NYC to celebrate the exciting June 26 launch of her second collection with the brand, also told HollywoodLife.com about the best fashion advice she has ever received. “The best fashion advice I’ve gotten was actually about organizing,” she explained. “they said if you wouldn’t buy it again, get rid of it!” Solid advice!

The boohoo x Jordyn Woods collection is now available to shop online!