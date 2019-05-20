Delilah Belle Hamlin is officially the new face of fast fashion brand, BooHoo & the blonde bombshell looks gorgeous modeling the new collection.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, is the newest face of the Boohoo Premium Collection, and the model looks flawless in the new ‘The Power of You’ campaign, where she poses in a slew of sexy, feminine outfits. The campaign was shot at Beachwood Studios in Los Angeles, where Delilah was photographed in a variety of looks spanning from casual daywear to embellished fancy dresses, a plunging blazer, a ruffle hem set, and a sexy lace corset jumpsuit. The entire campaign is all about embracing your girl power, and that’s exactly what Delilah does in the shoot, rocking sexy but feminine pieces from the new 54-piece collection.

Not only does Delilah look gorgeous in the campaign, she shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how excited she is about her latest endeavor. “I love the whole collection because there is a wide variety of pieces; however my favorite would have to be the black blazer dress or the white fluffy look,” Delilah shared about her favorite looks from the collection. In the photoshoot, Delilah looks stunning in a slew of looks, but two of our favorites see the model braless in a plunging white silk romper with dramatic sleeves, paired with a silver crystal chainmail belt and dazzling knee-high crystal strappy gladiator heels. Another photo sees her in the same sexy heels while donning a floral long-sleeve romper, also with a plunging neckline, accessorizing with silver and gold crossbody purses.

The new capsule collection is both modern and trendy, with a romantic girly feel, as there are delicate floral accents and power woman silhouettes. Throughout the collection, there’s a ton of feminine aspects including lace and feather details, ruffled hems, and structured lines, appearing in both neutral and pastel tones, which perfectly captures Delilah’s personal contemporary style. The product ranges from $40-$120 and will be available in sizes 2-10.

We absolutely love Delilah’s new campaign and the new Boohoo Premium Collection, which is set to launch on May 21 on Boohoo.com.