Delilah Belle Hamlin is having the time of her life on vacation in Tulum, Mexico. She’s showing off how she’s inherited mom Lisa Rinna’s killer dance moves while wearing a black thong bikini.

Delilah Belle Hamlin‘s got a killer lean model body and made sure to show it off during an impromptu dance session while on vacation with pals in Tulum, Mexico. The 20-year-old rocked an itty bitty black thong bikini as she bopped around with brunette artist pal Therese Gardiner in an April 29 Instagram stories video you can see here. It’s a battle of the beach bods as both ladies have killer figures and their faces aren’t in the frame, so the only way they can be told apart is Delilah’s long blonde hair is seen in a braid down her back. Her mom Lisa Rinna, 55, has been known to bust out some serious dance moves like the sexy ones she showed off at Andy Cohen‘s baby shower so Delilah has inherited her mothers booty shaking skills.

Delilah captioned the dance photo “Life is so beautiful” and it sure is, with the white sand beach behind her and the turquoise blue sea beyond that. She later gave fans a close up video of the of Tropic of C swimwear, along with sand all over her bare behind in another IG story where she shimmied along inside her villa to Miguel‘s “Simplethings” while rocking her favorite gold chunky Jennifer Fisher giant hoop earrings.

In two other IG stories videos she modeled the thong bikini along with a sheer cover up blouse and a pair of chunky combat boots. Delilah kept her blonde locks pulled back thanks to a green and white patterned headband and square brown shades. Eventually she made it out of her room and up to the roof of where she was staying and swung her camera around to show off the dazzling blue sea while writing “It’s just too beautiful.”

Delilah did get dressed for dinner, as in one IG pic she’s seen in a sheer pine green shirt with a satin bodice over it. She’s still got the same headband on that she wore at the beach and captioned the pic, “If anyone ever gets me to eat octopus, then you know you’re special,” Her proud Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mom was the first to comment with a Kris Jenner-like shout out that “You’re doing great sweetie! ♥️”