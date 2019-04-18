Delilah Hamlin decided to just say no when it came to wearing a bra in Beverly Hills. The 20-year-old model hit up a nail salon in a nearly see-through white tank top.

Hmmm, just where could Lisa Rinna‘s daughter have got her body flaunting skills from? Delilah Hamiln sure turned heads when she was photographed in Beverly Hills heading to a nail salon on Apr. 18 in a skin-tight white tank top and she noticeably left her bra at home. The 20-year-old model looked sexy and confident as she strode down the side walk, and she’s definitely inherited her mom’s amazing curves on top. Since the cut of the tank was a little more halter style, a bra wouldn’t have worked with the outfit anyway so we’re sure her fans aren’t complaining about her paper-thin top.

The rest of Delilah’s outfit was super luxe. She rocked a Gucci bag slung across her chest and a pair of white Balenciaga sneakers. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa hid her long, trim model legs in a pair of mustard pants. Delilah added bling in the form of her favorite large chunky gold hook earrings that she has donned in a number of Instagram pics and several gold necklaces.

The stunning model hid her gorgeous green eyes behind tortoise shell sunglasses and wore minimal makeup with her long blonde locks in waves for her salon pampering sesh. Delilah hit up weekend number one of the Coachella festival so maybe she wanted to get a new manicure for when weekend number two kicks off on Apr. 19.

Deliliah certainly gave her fans plenty of eye candy at Coachella via her Instagram. She posed in a racy Victoria’s secret bra and matching black thong in one pic, while wearing a tiny white braless mini dress to a party where she was promoting a self tanning brand. Now that weekend number two is a day away, we can’t wait to see what her IG account has in store this time around.