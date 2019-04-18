See Pics
Hollywood Life

Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Hamlin, 20, Joins The No Bra Club In White Tank Top In LA — Pics

Splash News
Delilah Hamlin Alice and Olivia presentation, Arrivals, New York Fashioin Week, USA - 11 Feb 2019
Delilah Hamlin in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL5081065 180419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Delilah Hamlin in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL5081065 180419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Hollywood, CA - Delilah Hamlin leaves little to the imagination at "Twenty" app launch party. Delilah shows off her physique in a bright pink puffy jacket, black top, see through black biker shorts, and black boots. Pictured: Delilah Hamlin BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Delilah Hamlin decided to just say no when it came to wearing a bra in Beverly Hills. The 20-year-old model hit up a nail salon in a nearly see-through white tank top.

Hmmm, just where could Lisa Rinna‘s daughter have got her body flaunting skills from? Delilah Hamiln sure turned heads when she was photographed in Beverly Hills heading to a nail salon on Apr. 18 in a skin-tight white tank top and she noticeably left her bra at home. The 20-year-old model looked sexy and confident as she strode down the side walk, and she’s definitely inherited her mom’s amazing curves on top. Since the cut of the tank was a little more halter style, a bra wouldn’t have worked with the outfit anyway so we’re sure her fans aren’t complaining about her paper-thin top.

The rest of Delilah’s outfit was super luxe. She rocked a Gucci bag slung across her chest and a pair of white Balenciaga sneakers. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa hid her long, trim model legs in a pair of mustard pants. Delilah added bling in the form of her favorite large chunky gold hook earrings that she has donned in a number of Instagram pics and several gold necklaces.

The stunning model hid her gorgeous green eyes behind tortoise shell sunglasses and wore minimal makeup with her long blonde locks in waves for her salon pampering sesh. Delilah hit up weekend number one of the Coachella festival so maybe she wanted to get a new manicure for when weekend number two kicks off on Apr. 19.

Delilah Hamlin
Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin heads to a Beverly Hills nail salon while braless in a white tank top on Apr. 18, 2019.

 

Delilah Hamlin
Delilah Belle Hamlin lefed her bra at home while running errands in a white tank top on April 18, 2019.

Deliliah certainly gave her fans plenty of eye candy at Coachella via her Instagram. She posed in a racy Victoria’s secret bra and matching black thong in one pic, while wearing a tiny white braless mini dress to a party where she was promoting a self tanning brand. Now that weekend number two is a day away, we can’t wait to see what her IG account has in store this time around.