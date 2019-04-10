Delilah Belle Hamlin’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Shows Skin In Tight, Sheer Shorts

Poor Delilah Belle Hamlin got a little too cheeky when she went out and about in a pair of too-sheer shorts. The model flashed her bare bottom, a major wardrobe malfunction.

Delilah Bella Hamlin just learned that even supermodels aren’t immune to a wardrobe malfunction! Delilah, 20, accidentally showed more than she was likely intending during a nighttime outing in Beverly Hills, flashing her bare butt through her practically see-through shorts. The model’s black bike shorts were totally fine when she left the house, but the bright lights and camera flashes of the paparazzi surrounding her on the street made the fabric transparent. The only thing giving her a little coverage was a black thong. Of course, Delilah’s legs and butt are flawless, so it’s not exactly embarrassing. Scroll down to see the malfunction!

Hey; stuff like this happens to the best of us, right? It could have been much worse! Delilah’s not afraid to show a little skin when the occasion calls for it. While modeling for New York Fashion Week, she walked one runway in nothing but a cotton bikini set. The material was super thin. She also went topless for a sultry spread in PAPER magazine. All she wore in the pic, taken from the waist up, was a pair of latex elbow-length gloves. As a source close to Delilah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, she’s eager to make a name for herself in the modeling world. She’s well on her way there already!

“Delilah is excited about her career and has big aspirations to make it huge in Hollywood,” the source said. “She is open to acting, modeling and anything else she feels passionate about. She really wants to work on projects that speak to her heart and that she believes in.” The source also revealed that while she’s grateful for the opportunities her famous parents — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin — have given her, she doesn’t want to copy their careers.

“She feels very grateful to have two solid parents who have been able to help shape her early career and guide her early into some good decisions,” the source said. “She has been able to avoid making silly mistakes thanks to her mom’s experience and Delilah is excited about what her future holds… but she does not want to follow in her famous parents’ footsteps. She is eager to break out and do things fresh and differently than her mom or dad.”