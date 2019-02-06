Delilah Belle Hamlin inherited her mom Lisa Rinna’s incredible figure, as well as her love for showing it off. The model is going topless in ‘Paper’ magazine and we’ve got the sexy pics.

Delilah Belle Hamlin already won the genetics jackpot with gorgeous mom Lisa Rinna, 55, and handsome dad Harry Hamlin, 67 as her parents. Now she’s showing off that she’s all her own woman in a sexy spread for Paper magazine. The publication has always been a go-to place for celebrities that want to do tasteful nudity and the 20-year-old went topless for a hot photo shoot. She wore nothing but purple latex opera gloves and carefully placed her arms to hide her nipples, exposing plenty of side and under boob in the process.

In one photo she has her eyes closed to reveal plum eye shadow to match her gloves. Her right arm is bent in a “V” form across her bare breasts while she holds her left hand seductively up to her cheek. In another photo she holds nearly the same pose but gazes at the camera with a captivating look in her eyes. Delilah has her mother’s oversized pout, which is enhanced with a rose gloss and she’s also got Lisa’s tight abs, which comes from dedication to staying fit.

Delilah is in New York where the up and coming model will be hitting up parties for Fashion Week — including the kick off amfAR gala on Feb. 6 — as well as walking in some shows. As for breaking into the fashion industry, she tells Paper that “It is definitely hard, but resilience is important.” She also credits her famous parents for helping her keep a good head on her shoulders and staying humble.

“My parents have taught me how to have a work ethic, which has allowed me to pursue my dreams. I feel so blessed that I had the guidance into this industry from two people who have been in the business for so long,” she confesses. “If anything, [our relationship has] become closer. My parents have always taught me how to stay humble, be grateful, and most importantly be nice to everyone around me. They have always encouraged me to go after everything I want to pursue while helping me navigate it all. As I get older, [my parents] have become my best friends too.” Aww!