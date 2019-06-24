Lyssa Chapman Begs Beth Chapman To ‘Keep Fighting’ As She Remains In Coma After Their Feud

As Beth Chapman fights for her life in medically-induced coma, her stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, posted a new message of support on Twitter, despite their recent feud.

Lyssa Chapman is putting her differences with stepmom, Beth Chapman, aside as the 51-year-old remains in a medically-induced coma amidst her battle with stage four throat cancer. “#KeepFightingBeth,” Lyssa tweeted during the early hours of June 24. She also responded to a fan who criticized her for her differences with Beth, and wrote, “I’ve been with her since she was back in Hawaii. Our family isn’t perfect, but we’re family.” The messages of support were quite a change of tune for Lyssa, as just last month she and Beth were in a social media war.

The trouble between the two began when Beth publicly called Lyssa out for not acknowledging her on Mother’s Day, and also not inviting her and husband, Dog The Bounty Hunter, to Lyssa’s daughter’s graduation ceremony. Lyssa defended herself and claimed she had proof of messages that she sent Beth, which she claimed went unanswered. The relationship between these two has been tumultuous for quite some time now, but it looks like Lyssa is ready to put the pettiness aside as Beth fights for her life. In addition to her supportive tweets, she also posted a throwback photo of herself with the reality star.

Beth’s family confirmed on June 23 that she had been hospitalized and placed in a medically-induced coma in the ICU. “Please say your prayers for Beth right now,” Dog tweeted after releasing the statement. “Thank you love you.” Beth has opted not to undergo chemotherapy during her latest cancer battle, and has instead turned to alternative treatments, like CBD oil. She has been open about her decision to forego traditional medicine, as she had a tough experience with chemo when she was first diagnosed with cancer in 2017, as well as when she first relapsed at the end of 2018.

“The role of CBD in cancer treatment is not established, although there are studies that are ongoing,” oncologist Dr. Adil Akhtar explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “According to the American Cancer Society, so far, studies have not shown CBD to help control or cure cancer. CBD is used to control symptoms from cancer, like nausea, pain and loss of appetite.” Members of the Chapman family have promised to keep fans updated on Beth’s condition as her battle continues.