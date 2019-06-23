Doctor Says
Hollywood Life

Why Beth Chapman Was Placed in a Medically-Induced Coma While Fighting Throat Cancer

Beth Chapman
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - "Dog" the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman and his wife Beth Smith Chapman spotted outside Avra in Beverly Hills after having dinner. Pictured: Duane Chapman, Beth Smith BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and his posse were out in force while hunting down a fugitive in Maui, Hawaii. The Chapman clan was all business as they hit the dense forest and rugged mountains in their search for a fugitive on the run. Beth and Lyssa were spotted ina Polaris off road vehicle, Leland was on an ATV and "Dog" took to the air in a helicopter. Beth can be seen offering "Skittles" to the Dog during a break in the action. Pictured: Duane Dog Chapman,Lyssa,Beth Chapman,Duane Dog Chapman Lyssa Beth Chapman Lyssa Chapman Leland Chapman Ref: SPL263638 050411 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and his posse were out in force while hunting down a fugitive in Maui, Hawaii. The Chapman clan was all business as they hit the dense forest and rugged mountains in their search for a fugitive on the run. Beth and Lyssa were spotted ina Polaris off road vehicle, Leland was on an ATV and "Dog" took to the air in a helicopter. Beth can be seen offering "Skittles" to the Dog during a break in the action. Pictured: Lyssa Chapman,Duane Dog Chapman Lyssa Beth Chapman Lyssa Chapman Leland Chapman Ref: SPL263638 050411 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Beth Chapman’s cancer battle has taken a sad turn as she’s been put in a medically inducted coma. An oncologist — a doctor who specializes in cancer — tells us why this was necessary.

Duane “Dog” Chapman made the heartbreaking revelation on June 23 that his beloved wife Beth, 51, had been placed in a medically induced coma in her battle with throat cancer. The Dog The Bounty Hunter star released a statement that she had been admitted to the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii on June 22 and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.” HollywoodLife.com spoke to Dr. Adil Akhtar, an Oncologist and Palliative Care Expert, about what being place in a medically induced coma entails and why it would be necessary for a patient like Beth.

“In a medically induced coma, the patients are put in a controlled state of deep unconsciousness. It is temporary, and its purpose is to prevent brain damage as a result of trauma or lack of oxygen to the brain. In her case, since she is suffering from throat cancer, she might have developed an airway obstruction or pneumonia, causing breathing difficulty and decreased oxygenation leading to a medically induced coma to save her life,” Dr. Akhtar tells us.

He explains that Beth — who he has not treated — was put into a “controlled state of deep unconsciousness induced by giving drugs like Propofol, Pentobarbital and Thiopental” and that to get her out of it, “Doctors will wake her up, again in a controlled manner by withdrawing the drugs.” As for how long Beth could be in the medically induced coma, Dr. Akhtar says that “In general, it’s for a short duration, a few days to up to two weeks. But it can be done longer.”

While Beth initially underwent a round of chemotherapy when her cancer came back in Nov. of 2018, she decided over the winter to turn to natural treatments, including CDB (Cannibis) oil. She revealed in a February tweet that “We need to all be far more open-minded to new treatments. Israel is leading the world in these studies. We no longer need to poison patients to get them well,” referring to rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

But Dr. Akhtar explains that there are no studies that have shown that CBD can control let alone cure cancer. “It is my understanding that when her cancer came back in November of last year, she did receive aggressive chemotherapy initially. The role of CBD in cancer treatment in not established, although there are studies that are ongoing. According to the American Cancer Society, so far studies have not shown CBD to help control or cure cancer,” he tells us, adding that “CBD is used to control symptoms from cancer like nausea, pain and loss of appetite.” Our thoughts are with the Chapman family during this difficult time.

 