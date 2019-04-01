Dog The Bounty Hunter Cries Over Wife Beth’s Stage 4 Throat Cancer: ‘I’m Not Going To Let Her Die’

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been a pillar of strength for Beth Chapman as she undergoes treatment for throat cancer. We spoke with the star as he poured his heart out about their courageous story.

Throughout Beth Chapman‘s latest round of cancer treatments, her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman has “vowed” to be there by her side as they film their new show for WGN, Dog’s Most Wanted. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Dog the Bounty Hunter as he shared an update on her health after she was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer in November 2018. “The other day she said to me, ‘I’m not sure, but I could be dying,'” he revealed while holding back tears. “She said, ‘I want you to look where I’m at. I’m on the road, chasing bad guys with my family, Duane.'” You know, when we’re out there chasing bad guys we don’t think about it. It’s not even real.”

Dog and Beth’s latest reality show has been a welcome distraction from the health battle Beth currently faces. “We just took off a couple days ago to do a three-week shoot and the first thing I thought about was, ‘Oh my God, my honey’s got cancer!'” he confessed. “So I’ve got to keep her busy. I’m sure that’s scriptural somewhere. I’ve got to keep her busy and off her mind and all the positive things and I’m not going to let her die. I’m Chiricahua [a Native American tribe] and I believe in G-O-D. That is my name spelled backwards and I’ve never had such a challenge in my life. I am there for her and I’m not going to let her die.”

Beth reportedly began chemotherapy in January, according to TMZ, but Dog revealed that she is not turning to “conventional treatment.” While he wouldn’t reveal exactly what she has decided to undergo, Dog shared his frustration over conventional treatments and said, “They don’t work. They don’t work! There’s nothing, they’ve got nothing. They’ve got a bill to send you. It’s a multitrillion dollar industry, cancer, and they lie to you. Watch, some day they’re going to get sentenced. It’s criminal what they do.”

The doting husband said that Beth is “feeling fine” and shared a story which gave some insight into her mindset. “Listen, we filmed 16 hours straight the other day and caught the guy. And I go, ‘Baby, baby, you feel okay?’ And Beth goes, ‘Yeah, and we better catch this guy!” the father-of-twelve said. “I asked if she wanted to take a break and she responded, ‘Is the guy in custody yet?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, she’s nuts!’ She’s always been a hard worker. I’m a kicked back, easy guy. She is like, ‘Get up, get ready, we got to go, this and that.’ Same exact woman right now. Same exact everything.”

The inseparable couple tied the knot in May 2006, but have been together nearly 30 years and Dog explained he fell in love with Beth “all over again” throughout this process. “I’ve always loved her but I told her the other day, ‘Honey, I fell in love with you again. I love you more right now than I ever have,'” he gushed over his wife of nearly 13 years. “If you don’t really love the person, if you’re not really in love with them and you’re afraid to say that, you go, ‘Love you too.’ And as a human, you love them. But when you say, ‘I’m in love with you.’ See the difference? We’ve been together almost 30 years. I don’t know anybody but her, really.”

Dog has been right by Beth’s side throughout her treatment including when she learned of her initial bout of throat cancer in 2017. What followed was a 13-hour surgery to remove a tumor from her neck. Unfortunately, in November 2018 Beth learned that it had returned and she was diagnosed with stage IV throat cancer. She took to Instagram on Nov. 29 and shared a photo lying in a hospital bed with Dog next to her. “Another bend in the Road yet not the End of the Road,” she captioned the photo. She was rushed into surgery to remove a life-threatening blockage in her throat. Doctors gave her a 50-50 chance of survival.