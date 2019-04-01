Dog The Bounty Hunter Cries Over Wife Beth’s Stage 4 Throat Cancer: ‘I’m Not Going To Let Her Die’
Dog the Bounty Hunter has been a pillar of strength for Beth Chapman as she undergoes treatment for throat cancer. We spoke with the star as he poured his heart out about their courageous story.
Throughout Beth Chapman‘s latest round of cancer treatments, her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman has “vowed” to be there by her side as they film their new show for WGN, Dog’s Most Wanted. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Dog the Bounty Hunter as he shared an update on her health after she was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer in November 2018. “The other day she said to me, ‘I’m not sure, but I could be dying,'” he revealed while holding back tears. “She said, ‘I want you to look where I’m at. I’m on the road, chasing bad guys with my family, Duane.'” You know, when we’re out there chasing bad guys we don’t think about it. It’s not even real.”
Dog and Beth’s latest reality show has been a welcome distraction from the health battle Beth currently faces. “We just took off a couple days ago to do a three-week shoot and the first thing I thought about was, ‘Oh my God, my honey’s got cancer!'” he confessed. “So I’ve got to keep her busy. I’m sure that’s scriptural somewhere. I’ve got to keep her busy and off her mind and all the positive things and I’m not going to let her die. I’m Chiricahua [a Native American tribe] and I believe in G-O-D. That is my name spelled backwards and I’ve never had such a challenge in my life. I am there for her and I’m not going to let her die.”
Beth reportedly began chemotherapy in January, according to TMZ, but Dog revealed that she is not turning to “conventional treatment.” While he wouldn’t reveal exactly what she has decided to undergo, Dog shared his frustration over conventional treatments and said, “They don’t work. They don’t work! There’s nothing, they’ve got nothing. They’ve got a bill to send you. It’s a multitrillion dollar industry, cancer, and they lie to you. Watch, some day they’re going to get sentenced. It’s criminal what they do.”
The doting husband said that Beth is “feeling fine” and shared a story which gave some insight into her mindset. “Listen, we filmed 16 hours straight the other day and caught the guy. And I go, ‘Baby, baby, you feel okay?’ And Beth goes, ‘Yeah, and we better catch this guy!” the father-of-twelve said. “I asked if she wanted to take a break and she responded, ‘Is the guy in custody yet?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, she’s nuts!’ She’s always been a hard worker. I’m a kicked back, easy guy. She is like, ‘Get up, get ready, we got to go, this and that.’ Same exact woman right now. Same exact everything.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on