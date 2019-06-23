Regina Hall Reveals Why She’s Nervous To Host The BET Awards For The 1st Time

Regina Hall is hosting the 2019 BET Awards on June 23 and the gorgeous ‘Girls Trip’ star got real about her pre-show nerves and how she’s handling them.

Regina Hall took a break from rehearsals for the 2019 BET Awards two days ahead of the June 23rd live show, and sat down with HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE chat. The gorgeous 48-year-old, who rose to fame in the Scary Movie franchise, shared her excitement — and nerves — ahead of BET’s biggest night of the year.

When we asked Regina if all her success has her feeling like she’s living her best life, she jokingly said she will feel that way, but not until “Sunday night at 7:30 L.A. time” — once her hosting duties are done. The Black Mirror star went on to explain that she has “never done a live show” and that is what’s making her “most nervous” about the upcoming gig. “Everything just has to come together, so I think probably the fact that it’s live, there’s not like wait, cut, can we just reshoot that? So, probably the live aspect of the show has got me most nervous…But it’s like that for me even with shooting, before shooting is when you are the most nervous. When you actually go on set and you actually start working it all goes away.”

Regina also revealed that her way to combat her nerves is to put her all into the preparation. “I think that as long as you’re prepared that’s the key. So for me it’s just making sure that I am prepared, kind of knowing everything, getting everything as precise as you can and then throwing it all away…I’ve never done a live show so I don’t have a pre-show ritual but I’m going to say, that’s my pre-show ritual — preparation!”