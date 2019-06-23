La La Anthony Rocks Black & Gold Mini Dress On BET Awards 2019 Red Carpet

La La Anthony showed up to the BET Awards this year looking so stunning! The ‘Power’ actress looked absolutely glam on the red carpet.

La La Anthony, 35, walked on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards and she completely rocked it! The wife of Carmelo Anthony, 35, made a splash with her outfit, for sure. She looked stunning, rocking a sheer black and gold dress, silver hoop earrings, and a high ponytail.

La La truly wowed with her hair. The gorgeous brunette chose to rock a ponytail, which made keeping cool in the California heat much easier! Her makeup shouldn’t be overlooked, too – she wore a natural looks with brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick. She finished it off with black pointed high heels, which were the perfect choice. We loved her look this year, but we definitely haven’t forgotten her iconic glittering gold and silver see-through dress at the 2017 BET Awards. She was a goddess in her off-the-shoulder floor-length, curve-hugging gown and gold heels.

Her husband Carmelo didn’t join her on the carpet. But she has definitely shown him a lot of love on social media recently – last week was Father’s Day, and his birthday was on May 29! La La shared a message for ‘Melo on Father’s Day, saying, “Happy Fathers Day @carmeloanthony..thank you for being an amazing dad and [Kiyan, 12, the couple’s son’s] hero. He’s blessed to have you as his dad. We love you 🙏🏽❤️ #happyfathersday.”

She also shared a birthday message for Carmelo, prior to Father’s Day. Her social media post read, “No matter how much you’ve been ‘blamed’, ‘overlooked’, ‘underestimated’, ‘scapegoated’, ‘blame it on Melo’ (you see how that turned out right?) regardless of all of the things ‘they’ say. You’ve stayed solid,” La La captioned her post for ‘Melo. “You’ve never lashed out. You’ve never even spoken a single bad word. You stay humble. You stay in the gym 24/7. A lot of people could learn from you bcuz by now most would have been broken down. Happy Birthday to a real one.”

While La La wasn’t nominated for an award at the BET Awards, we were so happy to see her stun on the red carpet. We hope she has a fun night at the show, and we can’t wait to support her in the future!